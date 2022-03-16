Tarleton Graduate Studies hosting open house for prospects

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Learn more about Tarleton State University’s graduate-level degree programs Saturday, March 26, at an open house for prospective students. The event starts at 9 a.m. at Tarleton’s Fort Worth location off Chisholm Trail Parkway (10850 Texan Rider Drive).

RSVP at www.tarleton.edu/graduate.

Meet faculty and staff, hear from current students and alumni regarding life as a Tarleton graduate student, and tour the facilities. Application fees will be waived for attendees who apply within a week of the open house.

Tarleton-Fort Worth offers master’s programs in accounting, business administration, clinical mental health counseling, communication studies, counseling, criminal justice, curriculum and instruction, educational administration, medical laboratory services, nursing administration, nursing education, psychology, public administration and social work.

The university’s doctor of education (EdD) program in educational leadership combines individualized study with specialized coursework and research. The doctor of philosophy (PhD) program in criminal justice prepares students to face the growing complexities of the criminal justice system.

Tarleton has day, evening and weekend classes, along with 15 fully online graduate degree programs. For more information on Tarleton-Fort Worth’s graduate studies, visit www.tarleton.edu/graduate, or email Dr. Mweni Ekpo, Graduate Recruitment Manager, at ekpo@tarleton.edu. To learn more about the university’s online programs, go to http://www.tarleton.edu/online.