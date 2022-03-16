Reward increased in 2020 Hood County cold case slaying

Special to the Empire-Tribune

AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking information in the 2020 homicide of Andrea Stinson, of Granbury.

An increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before the next featured cold case is announced. A $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is routinely offered on all cases on the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website, www.dps.texas.gov/section/texas-rangers/unsolved-homicides-cold-case-investigations

On Nov. 15, 2020, Stinson was found fatally shot in the shed next to the house she shared with her boyfriend, at 2314 Morningside Drive in Granbury. Stinson, 31, was supposed to pick up her three young children that afternoon and failed to show up.

Stinson sometimes went by the name of Andrea Brinlee. Her boyfriend, as well as other friends and family members, have cooperated with law enforcement. At this time, leads are still being sought in this case, and no one has been excluded as a suspect. Anyone with details regarding Stinson’s homicide is asked to come forward with information.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous. Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or by phone to the Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.

The Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website provides information on more than 125 cases in an effort to garner public interest in unsolved or cold cases. Texas Crime Stoppers offers rewards (funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division and administered by DPS) of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for any Ranger cold case listed on the website. For more information, visit the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website.

As part of a DPS public awareness program, one case from the Texas Ranger Unsolved Crime Investigation Program will be featured bi-monthly in an effort to generate new investigative leads and bring attention to these cold cases. The Texas Crime Stoppers reward is increased up to $6,000 for the featured case in hopes that the higher reward money will generate additional tips. The higher reward amount will only be paid if the tip is submitted before the next case is featured.

The Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program was created to assist Texas law enforcement agencies investigating unsolved homicides or violent serial crimes. Since there is no statute of limitations on the offense of murder, investigators pursue these cases to a successful resolution or until no viable leads remain.