Groundbreaking set for Tarleton’s second building in Fort Worth

Tarleton State University will host a groundbreaking for its second building in Fort Worth at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at 10850 Texan Rider Drive.

At more than 100,000 square feet of classroom and specialized laboratory space, Tarleton State University’s $66 million Interprofessional Education Building will address the region’s two most pressing needs — increased access to quality healthcare and education.

More room means expanded offerings in occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech language pathology, nursing, medical laboratory sciences and teacher education. Holder Construction is the builder, and the global Dallas-based firm Perkins & Will is the architect and designer.

Tarleton President James Hurley and Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp are scheduled to comment on the building and the expanded degree offerings and their impact on economic growth, rural healthcare and higher education in North Central Texas.

Several dignitaries are also scheduled to speak including Sen. Beverly Powell (District 10); Rep. Craig Goldman (District 97); Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker; and Bill Mahomes, vice chairman of the Texas A&M System Board of Regents.

After more than 40 years in Fort Worth, Tarleton moved to its permanent home along Chisholm Trail Parkway in 2019 on 80 acres donated by Walton Development. Tarleton-Fort Worth offers more than 60 undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs serving almost 2,300 students.

If growth continues as expected, Tarleton’s Fort Worth campus could enroll 6,000 students by 2030.