Erath County 4-H photographers advance in competition

Empire-Tribune Staff

Erath County 4-H recently held its photography contest and several members are advancing to regional and state competition.

The following senior members advancing to state (listed with the categories they won) will have their photos entered in the Texas 4-H State Photography Contest:

• Corbin Powell: Animals Domestic; Leading Line; and Motion/Action

• Camilla Buchanan: Animals Wildlife; Plants/Flora; and Food

• Corinne Buchanan: Catch All

• Kathy Compton: People

• Jaden Vandenberg: Nature and Landscape

• Katy Compton: Details and Macro; and Element of Design

• Lexi Nelms: Theme

The intermediate members advancing to the district competition include:

• Audrey Bettiga: Animals Domestic

• Noah Hansen: Animals Wildlife; Catch All; Element of Design; Plants/Flora; Food; Shadow/Silhouette; and Leading Line

• Ryder Sims: Nature and Landscape

• Oliver Thomson: Details and Macro; and Theme

The following junior members will be advancing to the district contest:

• Khloe Pack: Animals Domestic

• Marbury Miller: Animals Wildlife

• Addison Sims: Catch All

• Palin Henson: People

• Ella Becker: Nature and Landscape

• Olivia Scott: Details and Macro

• Daisy Thomson: Theme

• Taylor Holland: Element of Design; Plants/Flora; Food; and Shadow/Silhouette

• Emery Becker: Leading Line

• Lyla Dorris: Motion/Action