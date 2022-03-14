Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Candidate forum set for March 17

A candidate forum for mayor, city council and Stephenville ISD school board is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at City Hall at City Limits, 1907 E. Washington St.

A buffet lunch will be available for $15.

The forum is sponsored by the Cross Timbers Republican Women. For more information, find the group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CTRWC

Yellow Jacket Bands host annual hamburger supper

The Stephenville Yellow Jacket Bands are hosting their annual Hamburger Supper at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Stephenville High School Cafeteria, 2650 W. Overhill Drive.

They will be serving hamburgers with all the fixings, chips, a drink and a cookie for $7 each.

Following the hamburger meal, the junior high and high school bands will be performing their Pre-UIL concerts with additional performances by the Indoor Drumline and Winter Guard.

The Indoor Drumline & Winter Guard are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m

SHS concerts will be held in the auditorium.

The HJH Symphonic Band is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. and the HJH Wind Symphony Band at about 7:20 p.m.

Please keep in mind that times may slightly change on the day of the event.

Tarleton group hosting St. Pat's Day mixer

The Tarleton Association of Professionals group is hosting a St. Patrick's Day mixer from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, at Bull Nettle Sports Bar, 1755 W South Loop

The group was formed as a philanthropic networking group to increase community support for Tarleton students.

Tarleton alumni, family and friends started this group in 2021 and it has grown to a thriving and fun experience.

Join us to hear how you can be a member of TAP.

Elks Lodge hosting meeting, meal

Stephenville Area Elks Lodge #2834 is hosting a meeting and meal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at the lodge, 1560 W. Hyman St.

The meeting will be a potluck.

For more information, email christymjenkins@live.com or find the lodge on Facebook.

Annual K of C fish fry every Friday

That deep-fried, perfectly prepared fish we all know and love is coming back to Stephenville this week when the Knights of Columbus kicks off its annual Lenten fish fry.

The fish fry is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. every Friday through April 8 at Newman Hall.

The meal consists of fish, coleslaw, hushpuppies, French fries, tea and dessert. Plates are $15 and debit cards and Venmo will be accepted.

Take-out service is available by calling (254) 965-5693.

Orders can be picked up at the back of Newman Hall on Centennial Street.

Local beneficiaries for this year's fish fry include:

• March 18: HOPE

• March 25: CHOICES Clinic and Life Resource Center

• April 1: Dublin Senior Citizens

• April 8: Sacred Heart Church Building Fund (Comanche)

CASA hosting informational sessions

CASA for the Cross Timbers Area is providing online informational sessions on Tuesdays through March 29.

Dates are: March 22, 6-7 p.m.; and March 29, noon-1 p.m.

These are no-obligation introductions to CASA and its mission to provide abused and neglected children in foster care with CASA volunteers who can speak up for their well-being."Join CASA staff and current Advocates as they discuss what it means to be a Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA, the increasing need for additional volunteers, and how community members can help make a difference in the life of children in foster care.

All sessions will be held via Zoom. For more information or to sign up for a session, visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/www.CASAfortheCrossTimbers

You can also call (254) 965-6610 or email outreach.development@ctacasa.org

Law firm to discuss wills, probate

The Stephenville Senior Citizen Center will host Fraser, Wilson and Bryan Law Firm in discussing and guiding individuals through the process of wills and probate.

The event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, at the Senior Center, 164 E. College St.

For more information, call (254) 918-1288.

Senior Center Chili Cookoff rescheduled

Due to inclement weather, the Stephenville Senior Citizen Center, 164 E. College St., has rescheduled its Chili Cookoff at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24.

Setup will be from 10-10:45 a.m. with judging beginning at 11 a.m.

This is for amateur cooks only and individual entries, no teams. Contestants may be of any age.

There is a $5 entry fee. Deadline to enter in March 18.

For more information and specific rules, contact the center at (254) 918-1288 or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stephenvilleseniorcitizencenter/

C&M Circus coming to Dublin

C&M Circus is coming to Dublin for two shows will be performed under a real Circus Big Top.

The circus will be set up at Dublin City Park with showtimes at 5 and 7:30 on Thursday, March 24.

Tickets can be purchased at a discounted price ($12 for adults and $7 for children and seniors) before circus day from at Central Inn, Little Authors, Harrell Funeral Home and Dublin Insurance. Online tickets are available until 10 p.m. the night before or until sold out.

On circus day, tickets can be purchased at the box office and will be $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 2-12 and seniors 65 and older. No charge for children under the age of 2.

A portion of the proceeds will go to support the show's sponsor, the Dublin Chamber of Commerce.

The 90-minute, family-friendly show features big cats, tight rope, birds, aerialists, horses, daredevils and more.

Visit cmcircus.com to see photos and find out more information on the show. To purchase tickets online, visit cm-circus.square.site

Mr. Bill's Outdoor Supply opens new location

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the new Dr. Bill's Outdoor Supply location with a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 25. Dr. Bill's Outdoor Supply is located at 14767 S. Hwy 377, Dublin.

The fun-filled celebration will kick-off on Friday at 8 a.m. with family-friendly activities, sales, entertainment, giveaways, and more.

For more information, visit www.billsoutdoorsupply.com

Glow Run 5K set for March 25

The Glow Run 5K hosted by Tarleton Campus Recreation is scheduled for 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday, March 25, starting at the Tarleton Rec Center, 610 Rome St.

The Annual Glow Run 5K, nighttime Walk/Run is a one-of-a-kind event that really let’s people of all ages GLOW as they promote health and wellness for all and encourages students, faculty/staff and community alike to participate regardless of their level of fitness.

Everyone is invited to be a part of the 2022 Glow Run 5K and run at night wearing your brightest neon or glow-in-the-dark outfit and gear. This Walk/Run 5K will invigorate participants through the glow in the dark campus route while enjoying an aid station and music.

Registration fees are $25 and include a 5K T-Shirt and glow goodies. Tarleton faculty, staff and students can participate for free.

Prizes will be awarded per age division, male and female in each age group: Elementary, Jr. High, High School, TSU Students, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79, 80+

Pre-race bib pick-up will be held at the Rec Center on Thursday, March 24 from noon to 6 p.m.

Refreshments will be available on the course. For more information and route map, visit www.tarleton.edu/campusrec

Harbin VFD hosting annual fish fry

Harbin Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual fish fry from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 26.

They will have fried fish, fixings and dessert. It can be drive-thru or sit down.

Cost for plates is by donation.

The department is located at 8135 FM 847, Dublin (the intersection of FM 847 and CR 275).

Ragin' Cajun fundraiser scheduled

Join Cross Timbers Fine Art Center for an evening of fun, food and music as CTFAC welcomes back the 19th Annual Ragin' Cajun Crawfish Boil & Silent Auction fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at The Big Red Barn Event Center, 3159 N US Hwy 67, Stephenville.

Reserved tables and individual tickets are available for purchase on the website crosstimbersfinearts.org or call by calling the CTFAC office at (254) 965-6190.

Reserved tables are $750 per table; Individual tickets are $100 each.

All proceeds of this fundraiser will benefit CTFAC's art programming, events and other art related activities as we continue our mission of "making the arts accessible to all".