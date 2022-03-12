Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Homelessness Help providing free lunches

Homelessness Help is providing free lunches every second and fourth Saturday of the month. The next one is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, at the Family Center, Graham St. Church of Christ, 375 N. Graham St.

The main purpose of this program is to provide food to those in need while helping build relationships within the community and work together to bring awareness about the homeless and how to better meet their needs. How to help:

• Spread the word - Post flyers, share on social media, let everyone know

• Get your group involved

• Join us for a meeting - First Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at The Graham Street Church of Christ Family Center.

• Help us find a permanent location

• Volunteer: Help prepare and serve meals. Volunteers will need to report to the Graham St. Church of Christ Family Center by 10 a.m.

For more information, call (254) 595-3656.

Zonta Club's Penny Auction set for March 12

The Zonta Club's Annual Penny Auction is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 12, in the Stephenville Parks & Recreation Hall, 378 W. Long St. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the auction begins at 6 p.m.

This year's penny auction will be the same as last year. There will be a silent auction with 20 items for your bidding. Do not bring change!

Instead of cups, they will be selling bidder numbers for $10.

This will enter buyers for every item. Participants can buy as many numbers as they want.

Food and drinks will be available at the concession stand.

Zonta Club is an international organization that believes in making the world a better place by empowering women. For more information, visit www.zonta.org.

For more information about the local club, email zonta.sville@outlook.com

Little Authors hosts murder mystery

Join Little Authors for a Dublin Texas Virtual Murder Mystery starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Dublin’s most beloved Leprechaun has been murdered. Citizens are outraged.

The town is engulfed in a storm of grief, gossip, suspicion and intrigue. Help Dublin before the storm takes it’s hold and this sweet town is no more.

A new exciting way to play with our new virtual murder mystery. Participants examine set clues setup around the city along with their smart phones to solve this murder mystery.

Tickets for the event are $70 and can be purchased online at www.imagine-with-littleauthors.com/book-online

Pickers and Poets Song Swap set for Sunday

A Pickers and Poets Song Swap with Craig Clifford and Adam Carroll is scheduled for 4-6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13, in the Chapel on the Bosque at the Stephenville Historical Museum.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and there is no cover charge.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided for free.

For more information, visit the museum on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Stephenville-Historical-House-Museum-115554281624

Pastors Panel set for Monday

The True Texas Project is hosting a Pastors Panel on Monday, March 14, at the Cowboy Church of Stephenville, 4945 U.S. 67.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a prayer meeting followed at 5:45 p.m. with a $5 dinner, while supplies last.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. featuring Rick Scarborough, Marty Reid, Rafael Cruz and also Chris Hopper from the American Principles Project.

For more information on this event, find the Cross Timbers Republican Women on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CTRWC

CASA hosting informational sessions

CASA for the Cross Timbers Area is providing online informational sessions on Tuesdays through March 29.

Dates are: March 15, noon-1 p.m.; March 22, 6-7 p.m.; and March 29, noon-1 p.m.

These are no-obligation introductions to CASA and its mission to provide abused and neglected children in foster care with CASA volunteers who can speak up for their well-being."Join CASA staff and current Advocates as they discuss what it means to be a Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA, the increasing need for additional volunteers, and how community members can help make a difference in the life of children in foster care.

All sessions will be held via Zoom. For more information or to sign up for a session, visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/www.CASAfortheCrossTimbers

You can also call (254) 965-6610 or email outreach.development@ctacasa.org

American Legion, Auxiliary hosting meeting

The Stephenville American Legion & Auxiliary Post 240 will host its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at the Post, 801 E. Washington St.

The Legion and Auxiliary will have their monthly meetings every third Tuesday of the month.

For more information, find them online at www.facebook.com/stephenvillelegionpost240

Candidate forum set for March 17

A candidate forum for mayor, city council and Stephenville ISD school board is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at City Hall at City Limits, 1907 E. Washington St.

A buffet lunch will be available for $15.

The forum is sponsored by the Cross Timbers Republican Women. For more information, find the group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CTRWC

Tarleton group hosting St. Pat's Day mixer

The Tarleton Association of Professionals group is hosting a St. Patrick's Day mixer from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, at Bull Nettle Sports Bar, 1755 W South Loop

The group was formed as a philanthropic networking group to increase community support for Tarleton students.

Tarleton alumni, family and friends started this group in 2021 and it has grown to a thriving and fun experience.

Join us to hear how you can be a member of TAP.

Elks Lodge hosting meeting, meal

Stephenville Area Elks Lodge #2834 is hosting a meeting and meal at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at the lodge, 1560 W. Hyman St.

The meeting will be a potluck.

For more information, email christymjenkins@live.com or find the lodge on Facebook.

Annual K of C fish fry every Friday

That deep-fried, perfectly prepared fish we all know and love is coming back to Stephenville this week when the Knights of Columbus kicks off its annual Lenten fish fry.

The fish fry is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. every Friday through April 8 at Newman Hall.

The meal consists of fish, coleslaw, hushpuppies, French fries, tea and dessert. Plates are $15 and debit cards and Venmo will be accepted.

Take-out service is available by calling (254) 965-5693.

Orders can be picked up at the back of Newman Hall on Centennial Street.

Local beneficiaries for this year's fish fry include:

• March 18: HOPE

• March 25: CHOICES Clinic and Life Resource Center

• April 1: Dublin Senior Citizens

• April 8: Sacred Heart Church Building Fund (Comanche)

Senior Center Chili Cookoff rescheduled

Due to inclement weather, the Stephenville Senior Citizen Center, 164 E. College St., has rescheduled its Chili Cookoff at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24.

Setup will be from 10-10:45 a.m. with judging beginning at 11 a.m.

This is for amateur cooks only and individual entries, no teams. Contestants may be of any age.

There is a $5 entry fee. Deadline to enter in March 18.

For more information and specific rules, contact the center at (254) 918-1288 or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stephenvilleseniorcitizencenter/

'Living Creations' exhibit at Cross Timbers

"Living Creations": The Artwork of Pat Shafer will be on display at the Cross Timbers Fine Arts River North Gallery, 204 River North Blvd., through the month of March.

Discover a beautiful display of mixed media including pen and ink, oils, pencil and more.

For more information visit the CTFAC online at www.crosstimbersfinearts.org

Senior Center hosts monthly Book Club meeting

The Stephenville Senior Citizen Center has lots of fun upcoming books as part of its Book Club.

The Book Club meets each first Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at the center, 164 E. College St., to discuss the book.

Upcoming books include:

• April 7: "The Things We Cannot Say" by Kelly Rimmer

• May 5: "The Spiral Shell" by Sandell Morse

• June 2: "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir

• July 7: "News of the World" by Paulette Jiles

For more information contact the center at (254)918-1288.

Master Gardeners participating in plant fair

Erath County Master Gardeners will be at the annual Stephenville Historical House Museum’s Native & Heirloom Plant Fair on Saturday, April 9. Plant selection includes Texas Natives, Texas Superstar® plants, perennials, herbs and veggies, succulents, and cacti. Fairy gardens, stepping stones, gnomes, bunnies, eggs, mushrooms, and other garden accessories will also be available.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Stephenville Historical House Museum, 525 E. Washington St.

Certified master gardeners will be on hand to answer gardening questions and present educational sessions on such topics as layered container gardens; butterfly gardening; trees and shrubs; soil testing, preparation, and composting; and rain barrel construction. Visit Erath County Master Gardeners on Facebook for a schedule of educational sessions and for more info the plant sale.