Memorial Stadium expansion to begin in coming weeks

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University's rapid rise into a premier NCAA Division I institution continues as Memorial Stadium is set to undergo another transformation this summer.

"As our university continues to set record enrollment numbers and the passionate student, community, and fan support grows, this is an exciting time for Tarleton," said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lonn Reisman. "We are coming off a season where we led the WAC in attendance and our students, fans, and the Stephenville community is thrilled about the direction of our university.

"While we anticipate packing record football crowds into this beautiful facility, it also allows us the opportunity to host outdoor concerts, convocation, graduation ceremonies, and other events for a rapidly growing institution in need of space," he continued. "Our university leadership, as well as the leadership of Chancellor John Sharp and the Texas A&M University System, is committed to the incredible growth happening at Tarleton State University and it is certainly a great time to be a Texan."

The Memorial Stadium expansion project will close in the north endzone with stands that will increase capacity to nearly 24,000. The existing field suites will relocate to the south endzone underneath the video board to create an exciting, enclosed game day atmosphere.

Tarleton has secured a partnership with Hellas Construction, located in Austin, to complete the project. Construction at Memorial Stadium will begin in the coming weeks and is not expected to impact the May commencement ceremonies.

Texan Football has been one of the state's elite football programs since 2018. Tarleton has won 34 games since that time, which is tied with Texas A&M and Sam Houston for the most among all NCAA scholarship programs in the state of Texas. Tarleton is coming off back-to-back winning seasons in its first two years of NCAA Division I reclassification.