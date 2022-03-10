SHS FCCLA students bring home awards from regional, qualify for state

Empire-Tribune Staff

The Stephenville High School FCCLA recently took part in the regional competition.

All eight of the SHS teams are advancing to State competition, according to a social media post from the group.

Following are the Region II results:

• Most Submitted Articles for FCCLA’s News Across Texas

• Dayanara Mares: 1st Place Career Investigation, Level 2

• Kady Henry: 3rd Place Career Investigation, Level 3

• Ansley Meza, Melissa Osornio and Trinity Leal: 1st Place Focus on Children, Level 3

• Marli Lewis and Avery Goodwin: 2nd Place Food Innovation, Level 2

• Jazmin Ruiz: 3rd Place Hospitality, Tourism, and Recreation, Level 2

• Lani Lewis: 1st Place Interpersonal Communications, Level 2

• Camilla Buchanan, Cinthia Ruiz and Kiran Shewmaker: 4th Place Promote and Publicize, Level 3

• Mayte Aguilar: 3rd Place Toys That Teach, Level 3

• Kalen Copeland: Gold FCSA Creed, Mission, and Purpose