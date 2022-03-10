SHS FCCLA students bring home awards from regional, qualify for state
The Stephenville High School FCCLA recently took part in the regional competition.
All eight of the SHS teams are advancing to State competition, according to a social media post from the group.
Following are the Region II results:
• Most Submitted Articles for FCCLA’s News Across Texas
• Dayanara Mares: 1st Place Career Investigation, Level 2
• Kady Henry: 3rd Place Career Investigation, Level 3
• Ansley Meza, Melissa Osornio and Trinity Leal: 1st Place Focus on Children, Level 3
• Marli Lewis and Avery Goodwin: 2nd Place Food Innovation, Level 2
• Jazmin Ruiz: 3rd Place Hospitality, Tourism, and Recreation, Level 2
• Lani Lewis: 1st Place Interpersonal Communications, Level 2
• Camilla Buchanan, Cinthia Ruiz and Kiran Shewmaker: 4th Place Promote and Publicize, Level 3
• Mayte Aguilar: 3rd Place Toys That Teach, Level 3
• Kalen Copeland: Gold FCSA Creed, Mission, and Purpose