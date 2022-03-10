Free smoke detectors offered to Erath County residents

Special to the Empire-Tribune

Erath County Emergency Management is coordinating with Erath County Fire Rescue, the Dublin and Stephenville fire departments, and the volunteer fire departments of Bluff Dale, Desdemona, Harbin, Huckabay, Lingleville, Morgan Mill and Selden to provide and install up to three free Kidde 10-Year, lithium-battery, smoke detectors for Erath County residents.

The smoke detectors are part of the American Red Cross Home Fire Safety campaign.

Firefighters will install the smoke detectors and do a quick fire-safety review with residents to assist with planning and eliminating high-risk areas of the home and to plan an escape route.

Erath County firefighters are ready to being installations before the end of the month of March.

Residents do not have to own the home to request a smoke detector. However, renters are asked to check with their landlord for permission.

There is no income requirement or limit to receive the smoke detectors. Special smoke detectors are available for visually impaired and hearing-impaired individuals.

Contact the Erath County Emergency Management Office at (254) 965-1326 to request the free smoke detectors to be installed.