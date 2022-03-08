Dublin 'going green' this weekend with annual St. Pat's festival

Empire-Tribune Staff

Don your green and grab your bagpipes, it's time for Dublin's St. Patrick's Day Festival 2022.

The annual festivities kick off Friday at Lucky Vines Vineyard and Brewing, 675 County Road 497, Dublin, with vendors setting up at 1 p.m. followed by the festival Welcome Booth opening at 4 p.m.

From 4-9 p.m., vendors and food trucks will be available, Wandering Bagpiper Jared Malone will be on hand and there will be live music, prize-winning wines and beer and a special "Tex-Irish" alternative.

Saturday's events start early with the Shamrock Shuffle signup beginning at 6 a.m. at the Dublin Public Library, 206 W. Blackjack St., followed by the 5K race at 7 a.m.

Entry fee for the 5K is $30. Children younger than 10 are admitted for $15. Race packet pickup, for those who register in advance, is 3-7 p.m. Friday, March 11 at Titan Fitness.

Awards will be given after the race for the top three male and female age divisions and to the overall male and female winners.

5K division include: 5 and younger; 6-10; 11-15; 16-19; 20-24; 25-29; 30-34; 35-39; 40-44; 45-49; 50-54; 55-59; 60-69; 70-79; and 80 and older.

For more information or an entry form, contact Titan Fitness at (254) 445-3001, http://www.titanfitnessdublin.com/ or via Facebook.

The Shamrock Shootout 2022 disc golf tournament is also scheduled to be held in conjunction with this year's St. Patrick's Festival.

The tournament is set to begin at 9 a.m. at Dublin City Park, 216 N. Highland Ave.

Hosted by the Dublin Disc Golf Club, this doubles tournament is a bring-your-own-partner event with entry fee of $25 per person.

There are three divisions: beginner, advanced and open. This is a two-round, 19-hole course.

For more information or to join the tournament, find the Dublin Disc Golf Club on Facebook.

Dublin Market Days will be available at Wright Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while lineup for the annual parade begins at 9 a.m. with the parade kicking off at 10 a.m.

Check-in will be at the corner of North Post Oak and East Clinton streets. Judging of entries will begin at 9 a.m. with awards presented before the parade begins.

There is no entry fee, but an entry form must be filled out. No candy or other objects are allowed to be thrown from vehicles.

For more information or to enter the parade, visit the Dublin Chamber of Commerce at 110 S. Patrick St., email chamberdirector@dublintxchamber.com or text (254) 300-6263.

A variety of vendors, bounce houses, train rides and alcohol sales will be available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Hogan's Alley and Elm Street. There will also be live music throughout the day at Celebration Park at Elm and Grafton streets, sponsored by the Dublin Economic Development Corporation.

Of note, alcohol will be served only to individuals ages 21 and older wearing an official wristband. No coolers will be allowed at the festival.

From 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. there will be Wandering Bagpipe Concerts sponsored by Things Celtic, and from 11 to 11:30 a.m. there is an Irish costumes contest (for pets and people), at Celebration Park followed at 11:30 a.m. by a Tex-Irish Dog Show, also at the park.

Get ready to show those knees at the Bony Knees Kilt Competition at 12:30 p.m. at Celebration Park along with Bagpipes also at 12:30 at Things Celtic, 115 E. Blackjack St.

Lucky Nutrition, 112 W. Blackjack St., will be hosting its grand opening and ribbon-cutting event at 1 p.m.

At 1:30 p.m., there will be a Best Beard Contest at the Deer Lease Bar & Grill, 1040 N. Patrick St., and Live Celtic Music with Christine Anderson at Things Celtic from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

The Tex-Irish Games and Cookoff at Celebration Park begins at 2 p.m. The pie and Irish stew cookoff is sponsored by Cottonwood Church.

More live music is on hand from 4-7 p.m. with Sean Orr and the Celtic Texas Band.

At 5 p.m., winners of the pie and Irish stew contest will be announced at Celebration Park, as will the Lion's Club Barbecue raffle winner, and the Rodeo Heritage Museum's Decorated Shamrock Contest winner.

The day's events wrap up with a street dance with live bands Celtic Texas and then Southern Rustics at Celebration Park.

For more information on any of the weekend's events, visit www.dublintxfestivals.com or contact the Dublin Chamber of Commerce at (254) 300-6263 or chamberdirector@dublintxchamber.com