Tarleton on modified schedule for Spring Break

STEPHENVILLE, — Spring break hours will be implemented through Friday at Tarleton State University. All university offices will close Friday, March 11, and fully reopen Monday, March 14.

Tarleton libraries — the Dick Smith Library in Stephenville and the Rickett Library in Fort Worth — will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday, March 10, and will close Friday and Saturday, March 11 and 12. The libraries reopen Sunday at noon.

The Recreation Sports Center will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Thursday, March 10; closed Friday and Saturday, March 11 and 12; and open from 4 to 11 p.m. Sunday, March 13. Normal hours resume Monday, March 14.

The campus dining hall and retail outlets will be closed through Sunday, March 13, and resume regular hours Monday, March 14.

The University Store in the Thompson Student Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday, March 10; closed Friday, March 11, through Sunday, March 13; and reopen at 9 a.m. Monday, March 14.

Tarleton’s Welcome Center will be open through Thursday, then close Friday through Sunday.

The W.K. Gordon Center for Industrial History of Texas in Thurber will operate on its regular schedule, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and will close Thursday through Sunday.

For emergencies on campus during spring break, contact the University Police Department at (254) 968-9265, or dial 911.