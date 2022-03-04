Erath County gets new county judge, treasurer

Empire-Tribune Staff

City of Stephenville Mayor Pro Tem Brandon Huckabee can soon be addressed as county judge.

Huckabee garnered 3,523 votes to current Erath County Judge Alfonso Campos' 2,367 votes, according to unofficial results from Tuesday's primary election. No Democratic candidates filed to run for the position.

"Thank you to every single voter that turned up to vote in Erath County! We did it!! Thank you to everyone who supported us during this campaign," reads a social media post by Huckabee. "We can’t wait to represent you and bring a more accountable, transparent and representative government to Erath County!"

In another closely contested county race, Angie Shawver defeated incumbent Kimberly Dowell Barrier to become the new Erath County treasurer.

Shawver garnered 2,832 votes (157 more than 50%) to Barrier's 2,518, according to unofficial results from the county.

Overall, 6,423 Erath County voters cast ballots in Tuesday's primary election. That is 26.38% of the county's total number of registered voters of 24,352.

Of the total votes, 167 people voted absentee; 2,660 took advantage of early voting; and 3,596 cast their ballots on election day.

If a candidate has not received a majority of the vote (more than 50%) in the primary, the top two vote-getters compete in a runoff May 24.

Following are Erath County voting results from several other state and county races. In some cases, just the highest vote totals are listed. For a complete list of how Erath County voters cast their ballots, visit www.co.erath.tx.us/186/Current-Elections

Republican Governor

• Greg Abbott: 2,074

• Allen B. West: 396

• Don Huffines: 384

Democratic Governor

• Beto O'Rourke: 378

• Joy Diaz: 24

Republican Lieutenant Governor

• Dan Patrick: 2,442

• Trayce Bradford: 203

Democratic Lieutenant Governor

• Mike Collier: 180

• Carla Brailey: 108

• Michelle Beckley: 101

Republican Attorney General

• Ken Paxton: 1,473

• George P. Bush: 1,075

Democratic Attorney General

• Rochelle Mercedes Garza: 146

• Joe Jaworski: 100

• Mike Fields: 70

Republican Comptroller of Public Accounts

• Glenn Hegar: 2,060

• Mark V. Goloby: 766

Democratic Comptroller of Public Accounts

• Janet T. Dudding: 188

• Angel Luis Vega: 117

• Tim Mahoney: 75

Republican Commissioner General Land Office

• Dawn Buckingham: 1,453

• Tim Westley: 1,246

• Victor Avila: 549

Democratic Commissioner General Land Office

• Sandragrace Martinez: 121

• Jay Kleberg: 114

Republican Commissioner of Agriculture

• Sid Miller: 4,421

• James White: 1,028

• Carey A. Counsil: 295

Democratic Commissioner of Agriculture

• Susan Hays: 326

• Ed Ireson: 67

Republican Railroad Commissioner

• Wayne Christian: 1,625

• Tom Slocum Jr.: 1,248

• Marvin "Sarge" Summers: 615

Republican Member, State Board of Education, District 14

• Sue Melton-Malone: 2,458

• Evelyn Brooks: 2,259

Republican Judge, County Court at Law

• Blake Thompson (unopposed): 5,344

Republican District Clerk

• Wanda Greer (unopposed): 5,370

Republican County Clerk

• Gwinda Jones (unopposed): 5,431

Republican County Commissioner, Precinct 2

• Albert Ray (unopposed): 1,199

Republican County Commissioner, Precinct 4

• Jim Buck (unopposed): 1,321

Republican, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

• Jeff Chili Alexander: 2,223

• Jocelyn Perez: 1,041

Republican, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

• Chris Evans: 459

• David Martin: 355

• Darrell Curry: 281

• Chance Garrett: 169

Republican County Chair

• Dave Washam (unopposed): 5,103

Democratic County Chair

• Moumin Quazi: 357