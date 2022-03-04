Auditions set for March 24-25 for Cross Timbers Got Talent; event raises funds for Restoration Advocates

Empire-Tribune Staff

Do you have a talent you'd like to share with the community? How about sharing it for a good cause?

Cross Timbers Got Talent may just be the place for you.

Restoration Advocates is hosting the Cross Timbers Got Talent fundraiser and talent show on Friday, May 6, at the Cowboy Church of Erath County, 4945 U.S 67, Stephenville. But, before they can have a talent show, they need some individuals willing to share their talents.

Auditions for the talent show are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on March 24 and 25 at the Cowboy Church of Erath County. Musicians, rappers, comedians, dancers, magicians — everyone is welcome to audition.

Restoration Advocates is an organization with a mission "for every woman in an unsafe home to have the confidence, as well as the resources, to independently support herself and her children."

To help accomplish that, they have established a safe haven in Erath County called Restoration Place, where survivors of family violence can live in safety as they restore their lives to health and happiness.

The talent show is the organization's first fundraising event to benefit Restoration Place and will showcase 10 acts.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three contestants in the event with the first-place winner receiving $1,000; second place, $500; and third place, $250.

Winners will be decided by a panel of judges and contestants are under no obligation to raise money for the event.

Anyone interested in auditioning can fill out an application on the Restoration Advocates' website at www.restorationadvocates.org/got-talent

In addition to talent, the organization is also looking for those willing to purchase sponsorships to the event.

Packages start at the Bronze Star at $250, which includes four general admission tickets; four coupons for a snack and drink at the intermission concession; a shout-out on social media; and recognition at the event.

The next package is Silver Star for $800, which includes eight seats in a priority reserved section at the event; eight coupons for a snack and drink at the intermission concession; special "fast pass" priority line for concessions at the event; business name or individual recognition on the event program; shout-out from the emcee at the event; and shout-out on social media.

The Gold Star package for $2,500 includes 10 of the best seats in the reserved section of the event; the best parking spots; 10 event T-shirts; 10 freshly cooked meals from one of the on-site food trucks; 10 coupons for intermission concession snacks to be delivered to your table; business logo or individual recognition on the event program; shout-out from the emcee; and a shout-out on social media.

Individual tickets for the fundraiser and talent show are $20 at the door.

Food trucks will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, visit www.restorationadvocates.org or call (469) 939-9987.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence in need of help, visit www.restorationadvocates.org, call (254) 595-6413 or email contact@restorationadvocates.org