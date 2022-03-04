Aryan Brotherhood gang member added to Texas 10 most-wanted fugitives list

Special to the Empire-Tribune

AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Public Safety has added David Daniel Boone, of Cleburne, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Boone, 47, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family/household member and a parole violation. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Boone is affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas. He’s been wanted since October 2020, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for a parole violation. In February 2021, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office also issued warrants for Boone’s arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of family/household member by impeding breath/circulation.

In 2004, Boone was sentenced to nine months in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The following year he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to two years in a TDCJ prison. In 2008, Boone was convicted of possession with intent to deliver and sentenced to 40 years in a TDCJ prison. He was released on parole in 2014.

Boone is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 215 pounds and has tattoos on his chest, back, both arms, both wrists and his fingers. In addition to Cleburne, Boone has ties to Hood County.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 12 people off the lists, including four gang members and seven sex offenders. In addition, $32,500 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

• Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

• Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

• Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.