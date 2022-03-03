Tarleton Professor named Wildlife Society Educator of the Year

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University’s Dr. Heather Mathewson was named Educator of the Year by the Texas Chapter of The Wildlife Society at the organization’s annual meeting recently.

Mathewson is an associate professor in Wildlife and Natural Resources. Her research interests include avian ecology, population dynamics, and wildlife habitat relationships.

"Heather's commitment to our students and her profession is inspiring,” said Dr. Barry Lambert, Dean of Tarleton’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. “We are very blessed to have such a talented and committed faculty member on our team."

The award recognizes individuals for excellence in developing and disseminating natural resource information and research to students, landowners, and others through mentorship and research publications. While at Tarleton, she has served on 11 graduate thesis committees and mentored 23 undergraduate researchers.

Dr. Mathewson, a faculty member at Tarleton since 2014, earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Texas A&M and her PhD from the University of Nevada.

She is the Student Affairs Committee Chair for The Texas Chapter of The Wildlife Society, which leads student engagement and activities in the society. She also is active in The Wildlife Society, American Ornithological Society, and the Wilson Ornithological Society. She is the student advisor for the Tarleton Student Chapter of The Wildlife Society.

The Wildlife Society, founded in 1937, is an international, non-profit scientific and educational organization serving and representing wildlife professionals in all areas of wildlife conservation and resource management. Their goal is to promote excellence in wildlife stewardship through science and education.

The Texas Chapter of the Wildlife Society was formed in 1965.