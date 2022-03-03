SPD officers receive life-saving award

Special to the Empire-Tribune

On Sept. 23, 2021, Stephenville Police Officer Danna Parr and Sgt. Robert Moore responded to a call about an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They provided immediate lifesaving actions by applying a tourniquet, stopping the bleeding, and treating the victim for shock.

"Their heroic actions are exemplary of the top-notch professionalism of the Stephenville Police Department," reads a Facebook post.

On Tuesday, they were presented with the Lifesaving Award by SPD Chief Dan Harris at the regular Stephenville City Council meeting.

In addition, they were each presented a Tarleton honor coin by President James Hurley of Tarleton State University.