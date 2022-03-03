SPD officers receive life-saving award

Special to the Empire-Tribune
Sergeant Robert Moore, left, and Officer Danna Parr, second from left, were presented with the Lifesaving Award by Chief Dan Harris, right, at the regular city council meeting on Monday. They were also presented with a Tarleton honor coin by President James Hurley of Tarleton State University.

On Sept. 23, 2021, Stephenville Police Officer Danna Parr and Sgt. Robert Moore responded to a call about an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They provided immediate lifesaving actions by applying a tourniquet, stopping the bleeding, and treating the victim for shock.

"Their heroic actions are exemplary of the top-notch professionalism of the Stephenville Police Department," reads a Facebook post.

On Tuesday, they were presented with the Lifesaving Award by SPD Chief Dan Harris at the regular Stephenville City Council meeting.

In addition, they were each presented a Tarleton honor coin by President James Hurley of Tarleton State University.