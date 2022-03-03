Erath County crash kills Granbury man

Empire-Tribune Staff

MINERAL WELLS — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred late Wednesday in Erath County.

At 10:15 p. m., troopers were called to a location on US Highway 281 near Morgan Mill, according to a DPS news release.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2010 Acura passenger vehicle driven by 49-year-old David L. Richards of Granbury was traveling north on U.S. 281.

For an undetermined reason, the Acura left the roadway onto the northbound shoulder. Richards overcorrected causing the vehicle to travel across U.S. 281 onto the southbound shoulder where the Acura struck a tree.

Richards was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information is available.