Yellow Jacket band members advancing to state

E-T staff report

The Stephenville Yellow Jacket band recently had a very successful day for the UIL Solo & Ensemble contest.

The group had 10 solos earn first divisions (superior); three solos earn second divisions (excellent); nine ensembles earn first divisions; and to ensembles earn second divisions.

Advancing to the UIL State Solo & Ensemble contest will be four solos and six ensembles.

Following are the overall results:

Solos

• Nora Koch - flute solo - 1st division

• Emma Douglas - oboe solo - 1st division

• Justin Beamsley - trumpet solo - 1st division - advancing

• Carter Cole - trumpet solo - 1st division - advancing

• Phillip Wiggins - trumpet solo - 1st division

• Zoe Brigman - trumpet solo - 2nd division

• Gerald Slaby - trumpet solo - 2nd division

• Austin Jergins - french horn solo - 1st division

• Will Munns - french horn solo - 1st division

• Haley Vandelsem - french horn solo - 1st division

• Austin Atchley - snare drum solo - 1st division - advancing

• Abbey Blackburn - marimba solo - 1st division - advancing

Ensembles

• Flute trio - Elisabeth Cochran, Nicole Islas, Sydney Nguyen - 1st division - advancing

• Clarinet quartet - Mayte Aguilar, Tessa Drew, Bryson Jones, Ben Wood - 1st division - advancing

• Woodwind quartet - Laura Carter, Elisabeth Cochran, McKenna Dillard, Kameron Pritchard 1st division - advancing

• Saxophone quartet - Caleb Cantu, Gabe Elms, Andre Guajardo, Dyson Shumaker - 2nd division

• Saxophone quartet - Caleb Cantu, Rudy Cochran, Andre Guajardo, Wesley Guinn - 1st division - advancing

• Clarinet choir - Mayte Aguilar, Jacob Davis, Tessa Drew, Bryson Jones, Leah Mendoza, Sanjivani Pokhrel, Kameron Pritchard, Ben Wood - 1st division - advancing

• Trombone quartet - Justin Stephens, Jeffrey Swatsel, Josh Watts, Laine Willingham - 2nd division

• Brass quintet - Justin Beamsley, Carter Cole, Austin Jergins, Emery Nehring, Daniel Pena - 1st division - advancing

• Brass quintet - Gustavo Canales, Connor Jones, Justin Stephens, Phillip Wiggins, Devin Zipp - 1st division - advancing

• Jazz Ensemble - 1st division