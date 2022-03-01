Stephenville High School choir students advance to state

Special to the Empire-Tribune

Stephenville choir students represented the district well and came prepared with excitement to compete on Saturday.

The SHS Choir had 21 solo singers and two ensembles that competed on Saturday, with a few more going this weekend, and the junior high had 11 soloists with ALL receiving a first division rating from the judge.

The following are the results including students who will advance to state.

• Class 1 Solos, advancing to state: Arizona Barnes (Senior); Suellyn Hunter (Senior); Morgan Jones (Senior); Cameron Mayo (Senior); Mila Saldivar (Junior); Piper Slawson (Senior)

• Class 2 Solos - Superior Rating: Ashtynne Boyd (Freshman); Charleigh Feuerbacher (Sophomore); Corben Gerhardt (Freshman); Hadley Herbst (Sophomore); Allison Lindsey (Freshman); Audrina Pierson (Freshman); Klayton Smith (Junior); Jasmine Sullivan (Sophomore); Samantha Warren (Senior); Cade Willingham (Freshman)

• Class 3 Solos - Superior Rating: Nora Koch (Sophomore); Misty Mayhall (Junior); Micaela Medina (Sophomore); Leah Mendoza (Freshman); Flor Rocha (Freshman)

• Class 1 Ensemble, advancing to state: Treble Ensemble 1 - Arizona Barnes, Morgan Jones, Cameron Mayo, and Mila Saldivar

• Treble Ensemble 2 - Suellyn Hunter, Hadley Herbst, Ella Gibbons, Charleigh Feuerbacher, and Samantha Warren