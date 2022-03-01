Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

'Living Creations' exhibit comes to Cross Timbers

"Living Creations": The Artwork of Pat Shafer will be on display at the Cross Timbers Fine Arts River North Gallery, 204 River North Blvd., through the month of March.

Discover a beautiful display of mixed media including pen and ink, oils, pencil and more.

There will be a special Artists Reception from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 5.

For more information visit the CTFAC online at www.crosstimbersfinearts.org

Senior Center hosts monthly Book Club meeting

The Stephenville Senior Citizen Center has lots of fun upcoming books as part of its Book Club.

The Book Club meets each first Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at the center, 164 E. College St., to discuss the book.

Upcoming books include:

• March 3: "Welcome to the Departure Lounge" by Meg Federico

• April 7: "The Things We Cannot Say" by Kelly Rimmer

• May 5: "The Spiral Shell" by Sandell Morse

• June 2: "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir

• July 7: "News of the World" by Paulette Jiles

For more information contact the center at (254)918-1288.

TechnipFMC hosting job fair

Personnel Services with TechnipFMC is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Hico Community Center, 101 N. Railroad St., Hico.

They are hiring for machinists and assembly technicians.

For more information, call Personnel Services at (254) 965-7904 or visit jobs.psstaffing.com

Tarleton jazz concert set for Thursday

The Tarleton Jazz 2 and Jazz 3 Concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3, in the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center on North Lillian Street.

Jazz Ensemble 2 is under the direction of Tom Birchill.

Jazz Ensemble 3 is under the direction of Wade Girton.

Foster's annual auction set for March 5

Foster's Home for Children, 1779 N Graham St., will host its annual auction on Saturday, March 5.

The Outdoor/Silent Auction begins at 9 a.m. The indoor auction begins at noon with vehicles, etc., to follow.

A barbecue lunch will be available for $5 beginning at 11:30 a.m.

You can support the children at the Foster's Home either by donating an item or bidding on an item.

Contact Lacy Barton at (254) 968-2143 to donate an item.

Parks and Rec hosting Spring Break camp

Join the Stephenville Parks & Recreation for Spring Break Camp scheduled for 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 7-11.

Parents or Guardians must provide a packed lunch on the days in which the child will be attending. A morning snack and afternoon snack is provided to your child/children by SPARD. The camp is for children ages 4-12.

Cost is $95 for the week for residents and $100 for the week for nonresidents.

Registration deadline is 10 p.m. on March 6. Everyone must register to ensure they have the appropriate amount of staff for the duration of each day.

To register, visit the SPARD website at recpro.stephenvilletx.gov or find them on Facebook.

CASA hosting informational sessions

CASA for the Cross Timbers Area is providing online informational sessions on Tuesdays through March 29.

Dates are: March 8, 6-7 p.m.; March 15, noon-1 p.m.; March 22, 6-7 p.m.; and March 29, noon-1 p.m.

These are no-obligation introductions to CASA and its mission to provide abused and neglected children in foster care with CASA volunteers who can speak up for their well-being."Join CASA staff and current Advocates as they discuss what it means to be a Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA, the increasing need for additional volunteers, and how community members can help make a difference in the life of children in foster care.

All sessions will be held via Zoom. For more information or to sign up for a session, visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/www.CASAfortheCrossTimbers

You can also call (254) 965-6610 or email outreach.development@ctacasa.org

Friends of the library hosting event

Friends of the Dick Smith Library presents Dinner in the Stacks: The Sinatra Legacy at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at the library, 1333 W Washington St.

The evening will include a lecture and a concert by Ed Tober and Deanna Erxleben.

Appetizers will be served at 6:30 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. with the program to follow.

Tickets are $30 for members and $35 for non-members

Order online at epay.tarleton.edu/C20203_ustores/web/store_main.jsp?STOREID=4&SINGLESTORE=true or drop by the library.

Deadline to purchase tickets is March 9.

Entries sought for St. Patrick's Festival parade

The community of Dublin is gearing up for its annual St. Patrick's Festival and is seeking parade entries for the event.

The parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12, with check-in beginning at 9 a.m. at the corner of North Post Oak and East Clinton streets.

Judging of entries will begin at 9 a.m. with awards presented before the parade begins.

There is no entry fee, but an entry form must be filled out. No candy or other objects are allowed to be thrown from vehicles.

For more information or to enter the parade, visit the Dublin Chamber of Commerce at 110 S. Patrick St., email chamberdirector@dublintxchamber.com or text (254) 300-6263.

Shamrock Shootout part of St. Patrick's festivities

The Shamrock Shootout 2022 disc golf tournament will be held in conjunction with this year's St. Patrick's Festival in Dublin.

The tournament is set to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Dublin City Park, 216 N. Highland Ave.

Hosted by the Dublin Disc Golf Club, this doubles tournament is a bring-your-own-partner event with entry fee of $25 per person.

There are three divisions: beginner, advanced and open. This is a two-round, 19-hole course.

For more information or to join the tournament, find the Dublin Disc Golf Club on Facebook.

Shamrock Shuffle 5K part of St. Patrick's event

The Shamrock Shuffle is scheduled for Saturday, March 12, as part of the St. Patrick's Day Festival in Dublin.

Race time is 7:30 a.m. and starts at the Dublin Public Library, 206 W. Blackjack St.

Entry fee for the 5K is $25 before March 1 and goes up by $5 after March 1. Children younger than 10 are admitted for $15. T-shirts are guaranteed for entrants who pay the fee before March 1.

Race packet pickup is 3-7 p.m. Friday, March 11 at Titan Fitness.

Race day registration is from 6-6:45 a.m. Awards will be given after the race for the top three male and female age divisions and to the overall male and female winners.

5K division include: 5 and younger; 6-10; 11-15; 16-19; 20-24; 25-29; 30-34; 35-39; 40-44; 45-49; 50-54; 55-59; 60-69; 70-79; and 80 and older.

For more information or an entry form, contact Titan Fitness at (254) 445-3001, http://www.titanfitnessdublin.com/ or via Facebook.

Center hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Doctors Medical Center, a primary care health clinic, located on the main campus of the Comanche County Medical Center (CCMC) offers COVID-19 vaccines and boosters every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Moderna vaccines are customarily administered 10-11:30 a.m., Pfizer vaccines from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Get on the schedule by calling the clinic at (254) 879-4910.

Doctors Medical Center is located at 10201 Highway 16 North, Comanche (midway between De Leon and Comanche).

Advanced quilting class meets

Stephenville Senior Citizen Center, 164 E. College St., is hosting an advanced quilting class at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.

The advanced quilters will meet each first and third Wednesday.

For more information, call (254) 918-1288.

Senior Center hosts drawing class

Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 E. College St., hosts a drawing class at 10 a.m. every Friday.

Hone your drawing talents in this artist-led class.

For more information, call (254) 918-1288.