Daughters of the Republic of Texas Bosque River Chapter to meet

Special to the Empire-Tribune

The Bosque River Chapter of Daughters of the Republic of Texas is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, in the Fellowship Hall of First Presbyterian Church of Stephenville.

The special guest speaker will be Robert E. Hollmann, lawyer, award-winning playwright, author of adult and children’s books, and second vice president of the Sons of the Republic of Texas David Crockett Chapter in Granbury. He will speak about lesser-known defenders of the Alamo.

The chapter will recognize Texas History Month, which includes Texas Independence and Flag Day on March 2, Sam Houston’s birthday on March 2, Alamo Heroes Day on March 6 and Goliad Heroes Day on March 27.

Plans are being made for members to attend the state convention in Austin on May 26-28.

Members of the Bosque River Chapter live in Eastland, DeLeon, Glen Rose, Stephenville, Comanche and surrounding towns. To become a member a woman must be a direct descendant of a man or woman who honorably served the Republic of Texas.

For more information go to www.drtinfo.org or contact chapter registrar Carol Dismukes at (972) 977-7727.