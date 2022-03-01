Annual K of C Lenten fish fry kicks off this week

Special to the Empire-Tribune

That deep-fried, perfectly prepared fish we all know and love is coming back to Stephenville this week when the Knights of Columbus kicks off its annual Lenten fish fry.

The first fish fry of the season is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Friday, March 4, at Newman Hall and they will continue every Friday through April 8.

The meal will consist of fish, coleslaw, hushpuppies, French fries, tea and dessert.

Plates are $15 and debit cards and Venmo will be accepted.

Take-out service is available by calling (254) 965-5693.

Orders can be picked up at the back of Newman Hall on Centennial Street.

Local beneficiaries for this year's fish fry include:

• March 4: Stephenville Senior Citizens Association

• March 11: TREAT

• March 18: HOPE

• March 25: CHOICES Clinic and Life Resource Center

• April 1: Dublin Senior Citizens

• April 8: Sacred Heart Church Building Fund (Comanche)

For more information on the K of C Council #10816, visit http://uknight.org/councilsite/CouncilNews.asp?CNO=10816