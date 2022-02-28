Tarleton TRIO programs celebrate college access

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton TRIO programs commemorated National TRIO Day on Monday by delivering expressions of appreciation to school personnel and campus partners who have provided support.

The annual recognition notes the achievements of TRIO programs in helping first-generation and low-income students, veterans and students with disabilities enter and graduate from college. National TRIO Day, created by congressional resolution in 1986, is Feb. 26.

For more than 50 years TRIO programs have helped first-generation students and students from low-income families, veterans and students with disabilities enter and graduate from college. In 1986 a congressional resolution declared Feb. 26 National TRIO Day to note the achievements of the federal programs in communities across the country.

Tarleton State University has long endorsed college access for all students but especially the historically underserved in postsecondary education. The institution’s longest serving program to provide college access for underrepresented students is Upward Bound, established at Tarleton in 1980.

Today, Tarleton is home to three TRIO Programs — Upward Bound, Educational Talent Search and Student Support Services.

“Celebrating National TRIO Day is especially important this year,” said Jenny Watts, executive director of Tarleton’s TRIO programs. “Our students, educators and campus community have been resilient during the pandemic, and that resilience should be recognized.

“The TRIO community continues to provide college access to underrepresented students during these challenging times, and this work could not be done without the unwavering support of our partners.”

TRIO services include:

• Assistance in choosing a college

• Tutoring

• Personal and financial counseling

• Career counseling

• Assistance in applying to college

• Workplace and college visits

• Special instruction in reading, writing, study skills and mathematics

• Assistance in applying for financial aid

• Academic support in high school or service to re-enter high school

More than 1,000 colleges, universities and community agencies host more than 2,800 TRIO projects that serve more than 800,000 young people and adults. Thirty-four percent of TRIO students are white, followed by African-American 33%, Hispanic 21%, Asian-American or Pacific Islander 4% and American Indian 4%. One percent are listed as other, including multiracial students.