Congressman congratulates Jackets on state championship

Maci Guay

Special to the Empire-Tribune

Congressman Roger Williams, R-Texas District 25, visited Stephenville High School on Wednesday to acknowledge the Yellow Jacket football team for winning the Texas 4A State Championship.

Head football coach Sterling Doty presented Williams with his very own UIL State Champion medal. In return, Williams presented Doty with a Congressional Record that states that the House of Representatives honored Texas 25’s High School Football State Champions.

“In Stephenville, the Yellow Jackets became the 4A Division I Football State Champions after beating the Austin Jaguars 38 to 21 — marking their sixth Texas state football title,” the proclamation reads.

The record concludes with a thoughtful statement by Williams, “As these winners prepare for their next endeavors, I wish them the best of luck for an even brighter and more victorious future. Winning is good. Go Chaps and go Yellow Jackets.”

Williams read the proclamation on the floor of Congress with 7 million people listening/watching.

The team captains represented the football team and shook the Congressman’s hand as they were congratulated for their accomplishment.