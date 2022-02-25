Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Homelessness Help hosting free lunch

Homelessness Help is hosting a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Family Center of Graham Street Church of Christ, 375 Graham St.

The organization will continue this on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Homelessness Help is dedicated to preventing, reducing and combating homelessness in Erath County by ensuring that an effective system of care and services is in place.

For more information, call (254) 595-3646 or email admin@homelessnesshelp.org

Open house to benefit fishing team

Outdoor Specialties, 10402 IH 20 Access Road, Eastland, is hosting its second annual open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26.

There will be raffle drawings for the following: Raptor X 42” Zero Turn Mower; Tracker Off Road 300 4Wheeler; and a 2022 Bass Classic XL w Mercury Motor

Tickets are $25 each or five for $100. You do not have to be present to win.

The event will feature door prizes, giveaways, pro staff seminars, and a food truck.

To purchase tickets, call (254) 629-8877 or stop by Outdoor Specialties.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Eastland County High School Fishing Team.

CASA hosting informational sessions

CASA for the Cross Timbers Area is providing online informational sessions on Tuesdays through March 29.

Dates are: March 1, noon-1 p.m.; March 8, 6-7 p.m.; March 15, noon-1 p.m.; March 22, 6-7 p.m.; and March 29, noon-1 p.m.

These are no-obligation introductions to CASA and its mission to provide abused and neglected children in foster care with CASA volunteers who can speak up for their well-being.

Join CASA staff and current Advocates as they discuss what it means to be a Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA, the increasing need for additional volunteers, and how community members can help make a difference in the life of children in foster care.

All sessions will be held via Zoom. For more information or to sign up for a session, visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/www.CASAfortheCrossTimbers

You can also call (254) 965-6610 or email outreach.development@ctacasa.org

Clark Gardens hosting special event

Clark Gardens, 567 Maddux Road, Weatherford, announces a new month-long event, “Grow at Clark Gardens”, highlighting nature-based activities while encouraging healthy lifestyles.

Throughout the month of March, “Grow at Clark Gardens” will host events, both weekdays and weekends, designed to enrich the lives of our local citizens and tourists through art, wellness, gardening, and other nature-based activities.

Each week will wrap up that week’s topic with a weekend vendor market. There will be vendor booths with locally made goods and local services offered. Vendor markets will be Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For weekly topics, visit www.clarkgardens.org

General admission is $7 for seniors 65 and older; $9 for adults; and $5 for children ages 4-12. In addition, optional fees will be available for purchase through vendors and professional events located throughout the garden.

For more information, contact Nigel Benavides at (940) 682-4856.

Senior Center hosting country dance

Stephenville Senior Citizen Center, 164 E. College St., is hosting a country and western dance from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.

Dust off those dancing shoes and come boot scoot to music by Cowboy Country Productions, sponsored by Andy's Tires.

The center hosts a dance each first Tuesday of the month.

Center hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Doctors Medical Center, a primary care health clinic, located on the main campus of the Comanche County Medical Center (CCMC) offers COVID-19 vaccines and boosters every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Moderna vaccines are customarily administered 10-11:30 a.m., Pfizer vaccines from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Get on the schedule by calling the clinic at (254) 879-4910.

Doctors Medical Center is located at 10201 Highway 16 North, Comanche (midway between De Leon and Comanche).

Entries sought for St. Patrick's Festival parade

The community of Dublin is gearing up for its annual St. Patrick's Festival and is seeking parade entries for the event.

The parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12, with check-in beginning at 9 a.m. at the corner of North Post Oak and East Clinton streets.

Judging of entries will begin at 9 a.m. with awards presented before the parade begins.

There is no entry fee, but an entry form must be filled out. No candy or other objects are allowed to be thrown from vehicles.

For more information or to enter the parade, visit the Dublin Chamber of Commerce at 110 S. Patrick St., email chamberdirector@dublintxchamber.com or text (254) 300-6263.

Shamrock Shootout part of St. Patrick's festivities

The Shamrock Shootout 2022 disc golf tournament will be held in conjunction with this year's St. Patrick's Festival in Dublin.

The tournament is set to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Dublin City Park, 216 N. Highland Ave.

Hosted by the Dublin Disc Golf Club, this doubles tournament is a bring-your-own-partner event with entry fee of $25 per person.

There are three divisions: beginner, advanced and open. This is a two-round, 19-hole course.

For more information or to join the tournament, find the Dublin Disc Golf Club on Facebook.

Shamrock Shuffle 5K part of St. Patrick's event

The Shamrock Shuffle is scheduled for Saturday, March 12, as part of the St. Patrick's Day Festival in Dublin.

Race time is 7:30 a.m. and starts at the Dublin Public Library, 206 W. Blackjack St.

Entry fee for the 5K is $25 before March 1 and goes up by $5 after March 1. Children younger than 10 are admitted for $15. T-shirts are guaranteed for entrants who pay the fee before March 1.

Race packet pickup is 3-7 p.m. Friday, March 11 at Titan Fitness.

Race day registration is from 6-6:45 a.m. Awards will be given after the race for the top three male and female age divisions and to the overall male and female winners.

5K division include: 5 and younger; 6-10; 11-15; 16-19; 20-24; 25-29; 30-34; 35-39; 40-44; 45-49; 50-54; 55-59; 60-69; 70-79; and 80 and older.

For more information or an entry form, contact Titan Fitness at (254) 445-3001, http://www.titanfitnessdublin.com/ or via Facebook.

Senior Center hosts monthly Book Club meeting

The Stephenville Senior Citizen Center has lots of fun upcoming books as part of its Book Club.

The Book Club meets each first Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at the center, 164 E. College St., to discuss the book.

Upcoming books include:

• March 3: "Welcome to the Departure Lounge" by Meg Federico

• April 7: "The Things We Cannot Say" by Kelly Rimmer

• May 5: "The Spiral Shell" by Sandell Morse

• June 2: "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir

• July 7: "News of the World" by Paulette Jiles

For more information contact the center at (254)918-1288.

Foster's annual auction set for March 5

Foster's Home for Children, 1779 N Graham St., will host its annual auction on Saturday, March 5.

The Outdoor/Silent Auction begins at 9 a.m. The indoor auction begins at noon with vehicles, etc., to follow.

A barbecue lunch will be available for $5 beginning at 11:30 a.m.

You can support the children at the Foster's Home either by donating an item or bidding on an item.

Contact Lacy Barton at (254) 968-2143 to donate an item.

Advanced quilting class meets

Stephenville Senior Citizen Center, 164 E. College St., is hosting an advanced quilting class at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.

The advanced quilters will meet each first and third Wednesday.

For more information, call (254) 918-1288.

Senior Center hosts drawing class

Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 E. College St., hosts a drawing class at 10 a.m. every Friday.

Hone your drawing talents in this artist-led class.

For more information, call (254) 918-1288.

Senior Center hosts weekly Bingo

The Stephenville Senior Center is hosting Bingo from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the center, 164 E. College St.

Bingo is held every Wednesday at the center.

For more information, call Sandy Morgan, senior recreational coordinator, at (254) 918-1288.