Ice shuts down region, more wintry weather expected Saturday

Freezing rain and drizzle disrupted travel from Central Texas to the Great Lakes, with ice-glazed roads leading to hundreds of traffic accidents.

Across Erath County and North Texas, freezing rain caused hazardous road conditions that shut down schools, businesses and government offices early on Wednesday and through Thursday as the weather system moved through the region.

Stephenville ISD, as well as other area districts, canceled classes on Thursday and Tarleton State University went to online learning only with no in-person classes. The city of Stephenville announced via social media that all city facilities were closed Thursday due to hazardous road conditions.

Most activities returned to normal schedules on Friday as the freezing precipitation moved out of the region and temperatures were forecast to rise above freezing by the afternoon.

"Per the National Weather Service at 9:30 p.m. (Thursday) the moisture has moved out of the area. All Winter Weather Advisories ended at 6 p.m. on Thursday," according to a statement from the Erath County Emergency Management office. "Please continue to use caution in the morning on your commute to work. Continue to reduce your speed and leave distance between vehicles to avoid accidents."

According to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth, more chances for rain and perhaps some wintry precipitation are expected Saturday morning mainly across western North Texas.

"A brief period of freezing rain/drizzle could result in some slick spots during the morning hours, but temperatures should warm above freezing during the afternoon. Rain will be the most prevalent precipitation, but some sleet pellets may mix in at times," the NWS reports. "Light cold rain will continue Saturday night into early Sunday before gradually ending from west to east by sunrise Sunday. Drier conditions expected next week with no rain chances anticipated through late week."

Temperatures in Stephenville are expected to top out at just above freezing on Saturday before a warming trend bumps the highs into the 50s by Sunday and into the mid- to upper-60s at the beginning of the week.

Earlier in the week as the winter weather moved into the region, hundreds of flights were canceled Wednesday at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas braced for the ice storm.

More than half an inch of ice was expected to accumulate in parts of the Ozarks through Friday, while another area of freezing rain was expected to hit south-central Pennsylvania and western Maryland, the National Weather Service said.

In western Kentucky, ice on a bridge caused multiple collisions that left a toddler dead and closed interstate lanes for hours, officials said.

Seven collisions involving 12 tractor-trailers and six passenger cars were reported beginning late Wednesday on Interstate 24 in Marshall County due to ice on the Tennessee River Bridge, Kentucky State Police said in a statement.

In one crash involving two semi-trailers, an 18-month-old unrestrained child was ejected and then hit by a car, police said. The toddler was declared dead at the scene by the Marshall County coroner.

In Arkansas, dozens of schools were closed or switched to remote learning Thursday as another round of freezing rain was expected by midday.

Airlines had canceled more than 2,000 Thursday flights by Wednesday night, according to the FlightAware.com tracking site. About half of them were at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport, where temperatures were expected to top out above freezing only briefly late Thursday.

DFW Airport is the biggest in the American Airlines network, and American had canceled 21% of its Thursday flights by Wednesday night, according to FlightAware.

Meanwhile, heavy snow was expected in upstate New York and New England later this week, with more than 6 inches possible through Saturday morning.

Winter took a fleeting break in the Northeast on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring into the 60s before plunging within hours.

The warm spell sent people streaming outdoors, but it was bad news for ski resorts.

"It's not exactly what you want to see in the middle of the busiest week of the year," said Ethan Austin, spokesperson for the Sugarloaf ski area in Maine, which was busy because of school vacation week. But he was happy to hear snow was on the way.

The weather whiplash marked the second time in less than a week that there was to be a temperature swing of more than 40 degrees in 24 hours.

