EC Humane Society reminds residents of animal leash laws

Special to the Empire-Tribune

Did you know that Stephenville has very strict leash/containment laws regarding dogs and cats?

A duck was mauled by an off-leash dog at the City Park this week and it was put down due to the severity of its injuries.

"Because it was a duck that was killed, some of you may not think this is a huge deal, but off-leash dogs pose a great risk to human and animal health/safety," reads a social media post from the Erath County Humane Society. "It is highly IRRESPONSIBLE and ILLEGAL to allow an off-leash animal to roam within city limits. Please be considerate of other humans and animals."

The Stephenville City Code of Ordinances states below:

Sec. 90.35. - Restraint.

"Each dog or cat, when outside the owner's building, house, fence, vehicle or a dog or cat in the bed of a vehicle must be restrained by its owner. This restraint may be in the form of a pet carrier, leash, chain or other material appropriate to the size and weight of the dog or cat. Any unrestrained dog or cat may be detained or impounded by the Animal Control Division. If the dog or cat has no identification, it will be considered a stray and be subject to section 90.84 of this chapter."

Sec. 90.84. - Animals at large.

"(A) No person owning or harboring an animal will permit such an animal to run at large. The Animal Control Officer, or his/her agent, and peace officers are authorized to impound any animal mentioned in this chapter which is in violation of this section. (B) Any officer of the city is authorized to take up and deliver to the Erath County Humane Society any animal mentioned in this chapter that may be found at large in the corporate limits of the city, subject to the applicable provisions of the law. Any person harboring such an animal who fails to notify and/or surrender the animal to the Animal Control Division is subject to civil and/or criminal action."

(1975 Code, § 3-54; Am. Ord. 1997-8, passed 7-1-1998; Am. Ord. 1998-24, passed 11-17-1998; Am. Ord. 2005-26, passed 11-1-2005)

Anyone experiencing issues with off-leash animals within city limits is asked to call Stephenville Animal Control at (254) 918-1273.