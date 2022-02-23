Ballot set for May 7 city election

Empire-Tribune Staff

The filing period for a place on the May 7 ballot for city of Stephenville mayor and council positions ended on Friday with applications submitted for all positions up for election.

In the mayoral race, incumbent Doug Svien faces a challenge from current Place 4 city councilman and local attorney Brady Pendleton.

Justin Haschke, who currently holds Place 2, has filed to seek re-election to the post. According to his candidate application, Haschke is a financial advisor and has lived in Stephenville for 25 years.

Robert "Bob" Newby has filed to run for Place 4, which is currently held by Pendleton. According to his candidate application, Newby is a professor at Tarleton State University. He indicated he has lived in Stephenville for seven months.

David Baskett and Dean Parr will square off for Place 6, which is currently held by Alan Nix. According to his candidate application, Baskett is a banker and has lived in Stephenville for 13 years. Parr is a draftsman at Parr Drafting and has lived in the community for six years.

Mark McClinton is running as the lone candidate for Place 8, which will be vacated by Mayor Pro Tem Brandon Huckabee, who is running against Alfonso Campos for the Erath County Judge position. McClinton lists his occupation as a facilities manager and has lived in Stephenville for 27 years.

A drawing to determine the order the candidates are listed on the ballot was held on Tuesday in the City Secretary's Office.

Each of the positions in the municipal election are for a two-year term with a two-term limit. The council consists of eight members plus the mayor, all elected at large, according to information from the city's website.

Deadline to register to vote in this municipal election is Thursday, April 7.

Early voting for this election will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 25-29, with extended voting hours at the main voting location from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3.

The main early voting location is the Erath County Courthouse, 100 W. Washington St., Stephenville; and branch early voting location is the Patrick Street Church of Christ, 630 N. Patrick St., Dublin.

Applications for ballots by mail must be received no later than close of business on Tuesday, April 26, and should be mailed to Gwinda Jones, county election officer, 100 W. Washington St., Stephenville, TX 76401. Voters may also contact Jones at vote@co.erath.tx.us or via the county elections website at www.co.erath.tx.us/184/Elections

For more information on this election, visit the city secretary's office page on the city's website at www.stephenvilletx.gov/citysecretary