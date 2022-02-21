TSU employees earn Patriot Award from Dept. of Defense

TSU Newsroom

Tarleton employees Manon Shockey, Allison Pruitt, and Dr. Wayne Atchley have received the Patriot Award from the U.S. Department of Defense for their support of one of their graduate assistants, Campbell Donajkowski, while he is on active duty this semester with the National Guard.

Donajkowski balances graduate school, being a service member, and working at Tarleton as an academic success coach. He guides students through their academic journey providing study skills, life lessons, and encouragement along the way.

"We value his service to our country just as much as we value him as an employee and student of Tarleton," said supervisor Manon Shockey. "We strive to support him during his time of service in any way possible. It is important to us that he is able to work a flexible schedule to accommodate his military responsibilities."