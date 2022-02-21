Tarleton College of Graduate Studies hosts programs fair

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University’s College of Graduate Studies will host a come-and-go programs fair for prospective students at 2 p.m. Thursday in Thompson Student Center 27.

COGS will answer questions about graduate school options, and representatives of the Office of Financial Aid, Office of Scholarships, and Department of Military Science (ROTC) will discuss how to fund a graduate school education.

Students from every class year are encouraged to attend, as are any Tarleton alumni or community members who are contemplating graduate education.

Walk-in guests are welcome, but advance registration is appreciated. See www.tarleton.edu/graduate for details.

Attendees who apply for graduate school admission between Feb. 24 and March 6 will have the $50 application fee waived and be entered in a drawing for one of three $500 scholarships toward enrollment in 2022.