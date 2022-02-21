Stingerettes take team, officer sweepstakes at competition

Special to the Empire-Tribune

The Stephenville High School Stingerettes competed in the Danceline Classic State Championship this past weekend.

"I'm so proud of this team for working well through an 18-hour day of competition and the growth in our routines since the last contest," said Kimberly Kelsey, Stingerettes Drill Team director. "We had great results by all, but especially our seniors and officers!

"Many people do not realize that our student officers choreograph as well as help direct the production and coaching of each routine," Kelsey continued. "So, these accolades are truly a celebration of their creativity, leadership, and endurance of a crazy dance contest season."

The team came away from the competition with the following awards:

• Team Sweepstakes (all Division I ratings)

• Officer Sweepstakes (all Division I ratings)

• Outstanding Artistic Expression Award for Officer Open

• First Place, Best in Class Social Officers: Dowell and Stalker

• First Place, Best in Class Small Ensemble to Sting Seniors

• First Place, Best in Category for Team Military

• Division 1 rating in solos: Dallee Robison, Robyn Bradford, Madison Montemayor, Ella Montieth, Kai Stalker and Mia Tucker.

• Division 1 rating in duets: Montieth and Tucker

The community is welcome to join the Stingerettes for an encore performance of the competition routines at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the SHS Gandy Gym.