Stephenville FFA, Jr. FFA students bring home honors from San Angelo
Stephenville Jr. FFA and FFA members competed at the San Angelo Gilt Show this past weekend.
Following are the winners and those who participated:
Junior Stars Gilt Show
• Champion & Sale Making Hampshire: Maci Spivey
• 1st Place Duroc: Lane Stokes
• 3rd Place Landrace: Hudson Musick
• 3rd Place Chester: Hollis Wright
• 3rd Place & Sale Making Cross: Brycen Harp
• 5th Place Cross: Charleigh Feuerbacher
• Penned Cross: Joaquin Jurado
• Cross: Aubrey Vanden Berge
• Cross: Luke Stokes
• Cross: Blayze Dorman
• Cross: Berenice Avalos
• Cross: Hayes Musick
• Cross: Elizabeth Avalos
Junior Breeding Gilt Show
• 1st Place Spot: Charleigh Feuerbacher
• 3rd Place Berkshire: Charleigh Feuerbacher
• 3rd Place Duroc: Lane Stokes
• 4th Place Light OPB: Hollis Wright
• 4th Place Yorkshire: Aylee Sims
• Yorkshire: Addison Simpson
• Yorkshire: Lane Stokes
• Yorkshire: Luke Stokes
• Poland: Maci Spivey
• Berkshire: Houston Herbst
• Berkshire: Holt Sims
• Light OPB: Hudson Musick
• Duroc: Holt Sims