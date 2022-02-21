Stephenville FFA, Jr. FFA students bring home honors from San Angelo

E-T staff report

Stephenville Jr. FFA and FFA members competed at the San Angelo Gilt Show this past weekend.

Following are the winners and those who participated:

Junior Stars Gilt Show

• Champion & Sale Making Hampshire: Maci Spivey

• 1st Place Duroc: Lane Stokes

• 3rd Place Landrace: Hudson Musick

• 3rd Place Chester: Hollis Wright

• 3rd Place & Sale Making Cross: Brycen Harp

• 5th Place Cross: Charleigh Feuerbacher

• Penned Cross: Joaquin Jurado

• Cross: Aubrey Vanden Berge

• Cross: Luke Stokes

• Cross: Blayze Dorman

• Cross: Berenice Avalos

• Cross: Hayes Musick

• Cross: Elizabeth Avalos

Junior Breeding Gilt Show

• 1st Place Spot: Charleigh Feuerbacher

• 3rd Place Berkshire: Charleigh Feuerbacher

• 3rd Place Duroc: Lane Stokes

• 4th Place Light OPB: Hollis Wright

• 4th Place Yorkshire: Aylee Sims

• Yorkshire: Addison Simpson

• Yorkshire: Lane Stokes

• Yorkshire: Luke Stokes

• Poland: Maci Spivey

• Berkshire: Houston Herbst

• Berkshire: Holt Sims

• Light OPB: Hudson Musick

• Duroc: Holt Sims