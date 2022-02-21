FFA, Jr. FFA students compete at San Antonio

E-T staff report

Stephenville Jr. FFA and FFA members took part in the San Antonio Gilt show recently and fared well.

Following are the awards the FFAers received as well as those who participated:

• 3rd Overall Spot and 2nd in Class Spot: Charleigh Feuerbacher

• 2nd Place & Sale Making Cross: Hayes Musick

• 3rd Place Berkshire: Charleigh Feuerbacher

• 3rd Place Spot: Brooklyn DeLeon

• 4th Place Duroc: Jaci Lane

• 5th Place Cross: Brycen Harp

• 6th Place Cross: Kendall Burch

• 6th Place Cross: Hudson Musick

• 6th Place Hamp: Maci Spivey

• 6th Place Duroc: Brooklyn DeLeon

• 8th Place Spot: Bri Noland

• Penned Poland: Maci Spivey

• Penned York: Aylee Sims

• Penned Chester: Hollis Wright

• Cross: Addison Simpson

• Cross: Maci Spivey

• Cross: Blayze Dorman

• Cross: Charleigh Feuerbacher

• Duroc: Aylee Sims

• Berkshire: Holt Sims

• Yorkshire: Reagan Bragg

• Landrace: Hudson Musick

• Yorkshire: Addison Simpson