Tarleton's Del Carmen receives Fulbright specialist program award

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University’s Dr. Alejandro del Carmen has been honored with a Fulbright Specialist Program award from the U. S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

He will complete a project at the Police Academy of the Czech Republic in Prague that aims to exchange knowledge and establish partnerships benefiting institutions and communities both in the U.S. and overseas through a variety of educational and training activities.

Dr. del Carmen is a Professor and the Associate Dean of the College of Liberal and Fine Arts and the School of Criminology, Criminal Justice and Public Administration. He oversees the departments of Criminal Justice and Public Administration, along with several institutes of research and training.

He holds a PhD in criminology from Florida State University and has authored numerous articles and 10 books. His most recent book is Racial Profiling in Policing: Beyond the Basics from Kendall Hunt Publishing.

Additionally, he serves as a special master on behalf of the United States Courts in Puerto Rico’s police reform case. He was named a Fulbright Specialist by the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and World Learning in 2018.

He is one of more than 400 U.S. citizens who share expertise each year with host institutions abroad through the Fulbright Specialist Program. Fulbright Specialists are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement, demonstrated leadership in their field, and their potential to foster long-term cooperation between institutions in the U.S. and abroad.

The Fulbright is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government and is designed to build lasting connections between the people of the United States and the residents of other countries.

The Fulbright Program is funded through an annual congressional appropriation to the U.S. Department of State. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations and foundations worldwide also directly and indirectly support the program, which operates in over 160 countries.

Established in 1946, the program has given more than 400,000 students, scholars, teachers, artists and scientists the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research, exchange ideas and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns.

Sixty Fulbright alumni have been awarded the Nobel Prize, 88 have received Pulitzer Prizes, and 39 have served as a head of state or government.