Tarleton baseball, softball to host ‘Bark at the Park’ during weekend games
STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton baseball and softball are going pet-friendly.
Every Saturday at Tarleton Softball and every Sunday at Tarleton Baseball this season, well-behaved pets are welcome to attend the game with their human who has a ticket. Pets are the responsibility of their human/owner and must be well-behaved, as well as on a leash at all times.
'Bark at the Park' rules include:
• Only one pet per adult (age 18+)
• Tarleton Athletics reserves the right to refuse entry to any pet and their human.
• Your dog must be up to date on Rabies, DHLP (Distemper, Hepatitis, Leptospirosis, Para Influenza) Parvo, and Bordatella vaccinations to attend the game. I.D. tags or documentation is required.
• All dogs must be always on a leash.
• Use good judgment regarding the temperament of your pets so the event will be enjoyable for everyone, including you and your pet.
• Do not bring your dog if he/she is unreliable in crowds, with loud sudden noises, or with other dogs.
• Do not bring a dog whose behavior could be dangerous to others.
• Do not bring a female dog in heat.
• Be courteous and responsible - please pick up after your dog.
Failure to follow these rules will be subject to removal from the facility. Any pet/owner asked to leave the premises will not be issued a refund. Please note this is a live sporting event and loud noises may occur.
Tarleton Baseball and Softball will open their seasons on February 18 in Stephenville.