Tarleton baseball, softball to host ‘Bark at the Park’ during weekend games

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton baseball and softball are going pet-friendly.

Every Saturday at Tarleton Softball and every Sunday at Tarleton Baseball this season, well-behaved pets are welcome to attend the game with their human who has a ticket. Pets are the responsibility of their human/owner and must be well-behaved, as well as on a leash at all times.

'Bark at the Park' rules include:

• Only one pet per adult (age 18+)

• Tarleton Athletics reserves the right to refuse entry to any pet and their human.

• Your dog must be up to date on Rabies, DHLP (Distemper, Hepatitis, Leptospirosis, Para Influenza) Parvo, and Bordatella vaccinations to attend the game. I.D. tags or documentation is required.

• All dogs must be always on a leash.

• Use good judgment regarding the temperament of your pets so the event will be enjoyable for everyone, including you and your pet.

• Do not bring your dog if he/she is unreliable in crowds, with loud sudden noises, or with other dogs.

• Do not bring a dog whose behavior could be dangerous to others.

• Do not bring a female dog in heat.

• Be courteous and responsible - please pick up after your dog.

Failure to follow these rules will be subject to removal from the facility. Any pet/owner asked to leave the premises will not be issued a refund. Please note this is a live sporting event and loud noises may occur.

Tarleton Baseball and Softball will open their seasons on February 18 in Stephenville.