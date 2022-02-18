SHS UIL Academic teams compete at Grandview

Empire-Tribune Staff

The Stephenville High School UIL Academic teams recently competed at Grandview.

After a slow start to the day, the teams were able to come away with nine placings.

Elisabeth Cochran won the most awards with a third place in feature writing, fourth place in headline writing and fifth place in editorial writing.

Victoria Battenfield and Luna Brown received the highest placings with second-place medals. Battenfield placed second in computer applications and Brown placed second in headline writing.

Ben Wood won third place in spelling.

Lou Nations took third in feature writing and sixth in copy editing.

Tiffany Mescia won sixth place in literary criticism.