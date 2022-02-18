Early voting in primary election continues this week

Empire-Tribune Staff

Erath County voters have one more week to cast an early ballot in the state primary before election day, which is slated for Tuesday, March 1.

In Erath County, early voting is scheduled to take place at the Erath County Courthouse, 100 W. Washington St., with extended hours available on Saturday, Feb. 19 from noon to 4 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 22 and 23, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Thursday and Friday, Feb. 24 and 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Early voting will also be available at Patrick Street Church of Christ, 630 N. Patrick St., Dublin, on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 22-23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Thursday and Friday, Feb. 24-25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about voter registration, elections, and a complete list of voting locations for election day in Erath County, visit the county website at www.co.erath.tx.us/186/Current-Elections or call the county clerk's office at (254) 965-1482.

If no candidate receives a majority of the vote in the primary, the top two vote-getters will compete in a runoff May 24. Texas is an open-primary state, so voters can decide every two years whether to pick Republican or Democratic nominees (or hold out and go to third-party conventions), according to information from the Texas Tribune.

Of note: Whatever primary you decide to vote in, you can vote only in that same party’s runoff. You can vote for either party's candidate in the general election, the Tribune reports.

Republicans and Democrats will choose their candidates to face off in November for district-based congressional and legislative offices, the State Board of Education and judicial seats.

In addition to the district-level elections, each party will choose its candidate for seven statewide seats — governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, land commissioner, agriculture commissioner, comptroller and one of three seats on the Railroad Commission.

For a complete list of candidates that will be on the Erath County ballot, see the Feb. 12 edition of the Empire-Tribune, visit the Erath County elections website at www.co.erath.tx.us/186/Current-Elections or the Texas Secretary of State's office at www.sos.state.tx.us