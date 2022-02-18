Dairy MAX scholarship applications open

Special to the Empire-Tribune

GRAND PRAIRIE — Dairy MAX is committed to strengthening agriculture and sustaining a viable future for dairy farming. One way that Dairy MAX follows through this commitment is the Dairy MAX scholarship program, which supports local dairy farm families while investing in future generations.

Dairy MAX will continue that program this spring and award three $2,500 academic scholarships. Scholarship applications are now open until March 31, 2022.

“Dairy MAX’s commitment to giving back to dairy farm families sets this scholarship apart,” said Marty McKinzie, Dairy MAX’s vice president of industry image and relations.”Not only is this scholarship a way to help students committed to the future of agriculture, but it also strengthens relationships with future industry leaders.”

To be eligible for the Dairy MAX scholarship, students must reside in the Dairy MAX region, be a graduating high school senior or an undergraduate student currently enrolled in college and be a child of a dairy farmer, child of a dairy farm employee, or an FFA/4-H dairy show participant.

“It is clear the future of our industry is bright and we are pleased to support these students with roots in our industry and such big plans to ensure its growth and success,” McKinzie said.

Investing in the recipients’ education propels dairy to feed the world while nourishing communities. The 2022 scholarship applications are now open and will close on March 31, 2022. For a full list of eligibility requirements and information about applying, visit DairyMAX.org/dairy/scholarships.