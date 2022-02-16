Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Texan Liquor hosting grand opening

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for Texan Liquor at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16. Texan Liquor is located at 2185 W. South Loop (Behind HEB).

Texan Liquor offers assorted liquor products, beer and wine.

For more information, contact the Chamber at (254) 965-5313.

Center hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Doctors Medical Center, a primary care health clinic, located on the main campus of the Comanche County Medical Center (CCMC) offers COVID-19 vaccines and boosters every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Moderna vaccines are customarily administered 10-11:30 a.m., Pfizer vaccines from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Get on the schedule by calling the clinic at (254) 879-4910.

Doctors Medical Center is located at 10201 Highway 16 North, Comanche (midway between De Leon and Comanche).

Community pantry set for Feb. 17

The next Stephenville Community Pantry is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at the First Baptist Church parking lot, 334 Green St.

The pantry is offered the third Thursday of each month.

Library hosting 'Love Your Library' event

Stephenville Public Library, 174 N Columbia St., is hosting a "Love Your Library" event at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Join library staff for stories, crafts and snacks.

Space is limited, so please reserve a spot by contacting the Stephenville Public Library at (254) 918-1240. Reservations are required.

CTFAC hosting Step out in Style event

Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council is hosting Step out in Style as they design and paint beautiful, yellow jean jackets, guided by art instructor Brie Shernisky.

The event is scheduled for 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at the River North Gallery, 204 River North Blvd.

Cost is $40 per person. Sizes available are XS (2), S (4), M (3) d L (3) (fit of jacket runs a bit big). Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information, call (254) 965-6190 or come by to sign up for class and try on a jacket to get the best fit.

Lions Club hosting free vision screening

The Stephenville Lions Club is sponsoring a free vision screening from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Henderson Junior High Cafeteria, 2798 W. Frey.

The screenings are for anyone ages 2 to senior adults.

Screenings include need for glasses, lazy eye, cataracts, macular degeneration, glaucoma, diabetic and hypertensive retinopathy. Ask about free eyeglasses.

Tarleton free tax prep adds date

Free income tax preparation will be available Saturday, Feb. 19, at Tarleton State University’s Stephenville campus.

Taxpayers with income below $60,000 are eligible for help, including e-filing.

Assistance will be offered first come, first served, no appointment required. Participants should bring their ID, Social Security card, W-2 and other relevant documentation.

Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in College of Business Building 212.

For more information, contact Dan Puhl, Accounting Instructor and Program Coordinator at Tarleton’s outreach campus at McLennan Community College, 254-299-8252 or puhl@tarleton.edu.

Children's advocacy center hosting annual gala

Paluxy River Children's Advocacy Center will host its Crystal Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at La Bella Luna, 7700 Glen Rose Highway, Granbury.

The theme is Cheers to 15 Years and the evening will include cocktails, dinner, silent and live auctions, dancing and live music provided by Trey & the Tritones.

Individual ticket are $150 and include dinner and entertainment. First come, first served seating.

Additional sponsorships and tables are available by contacting margaret@paluxyrivercac.org

For more information, visit paluxyrivercac.org or call (817) 573-0292.

Elk Ridge Baptist hosting Missions Conference

Elk Ridge Baptist Church, 1515 Alexander Road, is hosting a Missions Conference from Sunday, Feb. 20 through Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Sunday's meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m., with Sunday through Wednesday evening meetings at 6 p.m.

Come see what the Lord is doing around the globe. Join us any night or every night as there will be different missionaries speaking each evening.

For more information, find the church on Facebook at www.facebook.com/elkridgebaptist?fref=ts

Parks and Rec hosting Little Athletes program

Stephenville Parks and Recreation is hosting a Little Athletes program throughout the month of February.

Join them on Tuesdays to participate in various activities focusing on coordination, physical activity and creativity.

The next session will be 10-10:45 a.m. on Feb. 22 at the Recreation Hall, located at 378 W. Long St.

Cost is $20 per session and four sessions are scheduled.

The program is for children ages 3-5 years old.

Parent/guardian participation is required.

For more information or to register, visit the center on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stephenvilleparksandrecreation

SBDC hosting business webinar

America's SBDC at Tarleton State University's presents an upcoming webinar titled "Use Youtube to Grow Your Business" at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Learn how to use YouTube and the power of video to promote your business or brand.

In this workshop we’ll cover:

• Creating and organizing a YouTube channel

• Adding videos and streaming with YouTube Live

• Video ad formats

To register, go to register.gotowebinar.com/register/692259536711535628

Senior Center hosting Chili Cookoff

Stephenville Senior Citizen Center, 164 E. College St., is hosting a Chili Cookoff at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, for National Chili Day.

Setup will be from 10-10:45 a.m. with judging beginning at 11 a.m.

This is for amateur cooks only and individual entries, no teams. Contestants may be of any age.

There is a $5 entry fee.

For more information and specific rules, contact the center at (254) 918-1288 or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stephenvilleseniorcitizencenter/

Homelessness Help hosting free lunch

Homelessness Help is hosting a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Family Center of Graham Street Church of Christ, 375 Graham St.

The organization will continue this on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Homelessness Help is dedicated to preventing, reducing and combating homelessness in Erath County by ensuring that an effective system of care and services is in place.

For more information, call (254) 595-3646 or email admin@homelessnesshelp.org

Open house to benefit fishing team

Outdoor Specialties, 10402 IH 20 Access Road, Eastland, is hosting its second annual open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26.

There will be raffle drawings for the following: Raptor X 42” Zero Turn Mower; Tracker Off Road 300 4Wheeler; and a 2022 Bass Classic XL w Mercury Motor

Tickets are $25 each or five for $100. You do not have to be present to win.

The event will feature door prizes, giveaways, pro staff seminars, and a food truck.

To purchase tickets, call (254) 629-8877 or stop by Outdoor Specialties.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Eastland County High School Fishing Team.

CASA hosting informational sessions

CASA for the Cross Timbers Area is providing online informational sessions on Tuesdays through March 29.

Dates are: March 1, noon-1 p.m.; March 8, 6-7 p.m.; March 15, noon-1 p.m.; March 22, 6-7 p.m.; and March 29, noon-1 p.m.

These are no-obligation introductions to CASA and its mission to provide abused and neglected children in foster care with CASA volunteers who can speak up for their well-being.

Join CASA staff and current Advocates as they discuss what it means to be a Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA, the increasing need for additional volunteers, and how community members can help make a difference in the life of children in foster care.

All sessions will be held via Zoom. For more information or to sign up for a session, visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/www.CASAfortheCrossTimbers

You can also call (254) 965-6610 or email outreach.development@ctacasa.org

Senior Center hosts monthly Book Club meeting

The Stephenville Senior Citizen Center has lots of fun upcoming books as part of its Book Club.

The Book Club meets each first Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at the center, 164 E. College St., to discuss the book.

Upcoming books include:

• March 3: "Welcome to the Departure Lounge" by Meg Federico

• April 7: "The Things We Cannot Say" by Kelly Rimmer

• May 5: "The Spiral Shell" by Sandell Morse

• June 2: "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir

• July 7: "News of the World" by Paulette Jiles

For more information contact the center at (254)918-1288.

Foster's annual auction set for March 5

Foster's Home for Children, 1779 N Graham St., will host its annual auction on Saturday, March 5.

The Outdoor/Silent Auction begins at 9 a.m. The indoor auction begins at noon with vehicles, etc., to follow.

A barbecue lunch will be available for $5 beginning at 11:30 a.m.

You can support the children at the Foster's Home either by donating an item or bidding on an item.

Contact Lacy Barton at (254) 968-2143 to donate an item.