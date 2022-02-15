National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend arrives Feb. 18-20 with online ordering

Special to the Empire-Tribune

Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) is celebrating National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend Feb. 18-20 with the launch of nationwide online cookie ordering.

The annual National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend highlights Girl Scout entrepreneurs across the country who sell cookies to their families, friends, and communities via in-person booths, door-to-door activity, and the Smart Cookies online platform.

Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase helps girls learn important entrepreneurial skills and powers their amazing adventures. Girl Scouts use their cookie earnings to better their communities, explore new things in STEM and the outdoors, plan exciting travel adventures, have fun experiences with their friends, and so much more.

Girl Scouts also help their community through the Council’s Cookies for Heroes program. Throughout the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls ask customers to purchase additional packages of cookies to be donated to those who work hard in keeping our community safe, healthy, and running smoothly.

If you don’t already know a Girl Scout, enter your zip code at www.girlscoutcookies.org to purchase cookies online or to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths if they are available in your area. You can also text COOKIES to 59618 or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices.

To contact an Erath County Girl Scout about purchasing cookies, find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Erath-County-Girl-Scouts-322807734419538