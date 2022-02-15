Emergency office warns of coronavirus fear of infection scam

Empire-Tribune Staff

Cybercriminals are ruthless with their Coronavirus-themed phishing attacks and the Erath County Emergency Management is making residents aware of the potential threat.

Scammers have sent emails that appear to be from a hospital and warn that you have been exposed to the virus through contact with a colleague, friend, or family member. Attached to the email is a “pre-filled” form to download and take with you to the hospital.

Don’t be fooled. The attachment is actually a sophisticated piece of malware. This threat relies on panic and fear to bypass rational thinking.

Remember to stay vigilant:

• Think before you click. The bad guys rely on impulsive clicking.

• Never download an attachment from an email you weren’t expecting.

• Even if the sender appears to be from a familiar organization, the email address could be spoofed.

For more information on potential scams, visit KnowBe4.com