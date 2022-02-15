Emergency office reminds residents of continuing burn ban

Empire-Tribune Staff

The Erath County Office of Emergency Management reminds residents that the county and most surrounding counties are under a burn ban.

No outside burning is allowed. Even small embers can start a grass fire quickly due to the dry grass and low humidity.

Erath County Volunteer Fire Departments have been working multiple grass fires over the past week. Welding sparks have started quite a few of the fires.

"Please use caution if you must do welding and have fire suppression available," a statement from the office reads.

If a fire starts, call 9-1-1 immediately, even if you think you can put it out. The fires have been burning quickly with the winds pushing them across multiple acres quickly. Don't risk your homes.

For more information on the burn ban, visit the county website at www.co.erath.tx.us