Stephenville students compete in Scholastic Art & Writing competition

Empire-Tribune Staff

Several Stephenville High School students took part in the Scholastic Art & Writing competition.

"I would like to take a moment to congratulate the following students for their success in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards! This is a national contest and I am so proud of the hard work and dedication of these young artists," said Liz Stearns, SISD art teacher, in a social media post.

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards recognize student achievement in the visual and literary arts in 28 categories, including architecture, painting, flash fiction, poetry, printmaking, fashion design, Expanded Projects, and more, according to the organization's website, www.artandwriting.org

Since the program’s founding in 1923, the awards have fostered the creativity and talent of millions of students, including renowned alumni who have gone on to become leaders in their fields.

Following are the results of Stephenville High School students:

Gold Key Awards:

• "Between The Lines", charcoal portrait by Corinne Buchanan

• "Matchbox Love", 3D design by Leanne Nguyen

• "The Process", acrylic painting by Margarita Silva

• "An Unparalleled Moment", digital art by Morgan Thompson

Silver Key Awards:

• "Noir", digital photography by Wren O'Neal

Honorable Mention:

• "I Want To Believe", watercolor painting by Corinne Buchanan

• "Inside Feeling", acrylic painting by Bethzy Garcia

• "Dancing Lady", digital photography by Wren O'Nea