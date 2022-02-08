Stings earn host of awards at first dance contest of season

Empire-Tribune Staff

The Stephenville High School Stingerettes attended their first dance contest of the season this past weekend.

"I'm so proud of this team for working through all of the changes in plans due to weather and coming together on a Sunday to compete," said Kimberly Kelsey, Stingerettes drill team director, in an email to the Empire-Tribune. "The event was definitely a success! Check out the list of their awards below and join me in congratulating the Stings when you see them."

Crowd Pleasers Dance, Fort Worth Regional Showcase Awards

• High Gold ratings in solos to Kai Stalker

• Platinum ratings in solos to Dallee Robison

• Platinum Team Sweepstakes

• Platinum Officer Sweepstakes

• Outstanding Choreography for Team Military

• Outstanding Choreography for Team Contemporary

• Outstanding Choreography for Team Pom

• Outstanding Choreography for Officer Jazz

• Outstanding Choreography for Officer Open

• Outstanding Choreography for Officer Lyrical

• Best in Class Novice Team Military

• Best in Class Novice Team Contemporary

• Best in Class Novice Team Pom

• Best in Class Novice Officer Jazz

• Best in Class Novice Officer Open

• Best in Class Novice Officer Lyrical

• Overall Most Outstanding Academic Achievement

• 1st Runner Up Grand Champion Novice Team

• Grand Champion Novice Officer Team