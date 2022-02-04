Tarleton master of information systems program Ranked No. 1

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University’s MS Information Systems program has been recognized as the best in the nation by Intelligent.com.

The rating is based on cost, course strength, reputation, faculty and flexibility.

“We are extremely proud of this honor, but more importantly, we are proud to be able to offer a high-quality, affordable program that is open to all students, regardless of their undergraduate degree,” said Dr. Joseph H. Schuessler, program coordinator. “We do this through a very deliberate course sequence, and recognitions like this simply validate what we are doing.”

Beyond the core 21 hours, students may choose courses based on specific career goals in areas like security or data visualization. Completely online, the program offers opportunities for working professionals needing to balance work, life and education.

Nonprofit Colleges Online recognizes it as one of the most affordable master’s of information systems programs in the country and with a good balance of quality, convenience and value.

The Tarleton State University College of Business comprises outstanding faculty from across the globe, serving a diverse population of over 3,000 students online and in Stephenville, Fort Worth, Waco and Midlothian, Texas. Accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) and the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), the College of Business provides a rigorous educational experience designed to prepare students for a competitive, global marketplace.