Stephenville community news in brief

TSU presents TMEA Preview concert

Tarleton Wind Ensemble presents the TMEA Preview Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center, North Lillian Street.

Admission is free and due to performance rights will not be publicly livestreamed.

Video and audio of the TMEA performance itself will be available for purchase by Mark Custom Records in the weeks following the performance.

Featured will be Dr. David Robinson, conductor; Dr. Brian Walker, trumpet; Dr. Gary Westbrook, guest conductor; Silver Fanfare, Peter Boyer; Popcopy, Scott McAllister; Trumpet Concert, Aleksandra Pakhmutova; Sensus Vitae, Nathan Daugherty; Some treasures are heavy with human tears, John Mackey; and Dancing Fire, Kevin Day.

Pickers & Poets planned for Sunday

Pickers & Poets with Jed Zimmerman is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at The Chapel on the Bosque, 525 E. Washington St.

Stephenville Historical Muesum presents the song swap, hosted by Craig Clifford with Jed Zimmerman.

There is no cover. Free refreshments and snacks are available thanks to generous sponsors.

Free blood pressure, glucose level checks

Stephens Home Health will be at the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 East College St., at 9:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, to do free blood pressure and glucose level checks.

The checks are done the first Monday of each month.

For more information, contact Sandy Morgan, senior recreational coordinator, at (254) 918-1288.

Parks and Rec hosting Little Athletes program

Stephenville Parks and Recreation is hosting a Little Athletes program throughout the month of February.

Join them on Tuesdays to participate in various activities focusing on coordination, physical activity and creativity.

Each session will be 10-10:45 a.m. on Feb. 8, 15 and 22 at the Recreation Hall, located at 378 W Long St.

Cost is $20 per session and four sessions are scheduled.

The program is for children ages 3-5 years old.

Parent/guardian participation is required.

For more information or to register, visit the center on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stephenvilleparksandrecreation

Chamber Mix set for Feb. 10

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce February Chamber Mix is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 at K&R Granite and More, 1479 W. South Loop.

Enjoy homemade tamales, a chance to win giveaways and more.

Tom Hines is a local architect that provides architecture and interior design services for commercial and residential purposes, as well as preservation and adaptive re-use, construction, program planning and historical restorations.

K&R Granite and More offers products and installation for your home including flooring, granite, countertops, cabinets, and more.

For more information about the mixer, call the Chamber at (254) 965-5313.

United Way funding applications open

Applications to become an Erath County United Way partner are available now and can be turned in through Thursday, Feb. 10.

Erath County United Way welcomes all Erath County non-profits doing outstanding work in education, income, and health to consider becoming an Erath County United Way Partner Agency.

Applications may be obtained on the E.C.U.W. Website www.erathcountyuw.org or by calling the United Way office at (254) 965-4429.

Senior Center hosting free trip

The Stephenville Senior Center is hosting a free trip on Feb. 10 for seniors 60 and older.

This trip will include the Ramsey Collection and The Dutchman Hidden Valley both in Hamilton; and Wiseman Chocolate and Hico Popcorn Works in Hico.

For more information or to register, call (254) 918-1288.

Love Bites cookie fundraiser kicks off

Love Bites are back. Give your favorite Valentine, coworker or friend these delicious sugar cookies dipped and sprinkled in chocolate.

Orders are being accepted on the Cross Timbers Business and Professional Women website until Feb. 4. These homemade, heart-shaped cookies are $15 for a dozen and $10 for half dozen. They will be ready for pick up on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

Through annual fundraisers like Hurts Donuts and the homemade Love Bites heart-shaped cookies, Cross Timbers BPW supports a number of local community organizations, including Backpack Buddies, Meals on Wheels, Christian Women's Job Corps, Cross Timbers Family Services, Girl Scouts and many others. All money raised by the club is donated to local organizations and stays in Erath County.

For more information or to order cookies, visit crosstimbersbpw.org/fundraisers.html

Parks and Rec hosting Daddy/Daughter Dance

Stephenville Parks and Recreation is hosting a celestial-themed Daddy Daughter Dance on Thursday, Feb. 10 at the Recreation Hall, 378 W. Long St. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. for check-in.

Admission is $10 ($8/additional daughter). This event will include dinner, loads of dancing and laughter, carriage rides, and photo opportunities.

Bring your father, brother, uncle, grandpa, or guardian. Bring a jacket, coat or blanket if you plan on participating in the outdoor carriage rides.

More information on registering can be found on the Parks and Rec Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stephenvilleparksandrecreation

Transformation Pathways to host annual 'Love Run'

Transformation Pathways, 106 N. Patrick St., Dublin, is hosting its 4th Annual 5K "Love Run" at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Registration for the 5K is $25 for anyone 18 and older or $20 for those 17 and younger until Feb. 1, after which the price will increase. After Feb. 1, prices will be $30 for 18 and older and $25 for 17 and younger. For those wanting to walk, the race is free.

Awards will be given for the top three male and female in each age division and overall male and female: 5 & under, 6-10, 11-15, 16-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-69,70-79, 80 and over.

Early packet pickup is scheduled for 4:30-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 at CWJC’s “Will Do Good” Thrift Market, 106 N. Patrick St., Dublin.

For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com/Race/TX/Dublin/CWJCLoveRun

Hearsay Wine Bar plans Valentine's Day dinner

Hearsay Wine Bar, 270 W College St., is taking reservations for a Valentine's Day Wine Pairing Dinner scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.

Cost is $100 per person and must be paid in full upon reservation.

The appetizer will be pepper rubbed pork tenderloin Oscar. Salad course is a mini caprese salad.

The main course will be braised beef short ribs with red wine demi glaze, grilled vegetables, and Yukon Gold mashed potatoes.

Dessert will be creme brulé with red wine raspberry coulis.

For more information or to make a reservation, text (817) 715-1682.

Senior Center hosting Sweetheart dance

The Stephenville Senior Center, 164 E College St., will have a Sweetheart dance at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Dance to the sounds of Outlaw Run. Decorations and refreshments will be provided by the Tarleton Ambassadors.

For more information, call the senior center at (254) 918-1288.

Lions Club hosting free vision screening

The Stephenville Lions Club is sponsoring a free vision screening from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Henderson Junior High Cafeteria, 2798 W. Frey.

The screenings are for anyone ages 2 to senior adults.

Screenings include need for glasses, lazy eye, cataracts, macular degeneration, glaucoma, diabetic and hypertensive retinopathy. Ask about free eyeglasses.

Tarleton free tax prep adds date

Free income tax preparation will be available Saturday, Feb. 19, at Tarleton State University’s Stephenville campus.

Taxpayers with income below $60,000 are eligible for help, including e-filing.

Assistance will be offered first come, first served, no appointment required. Participants should bring their ID, Social Security card, W-2 and other relevant documentation.

Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in College of Business Building 212.

For more information, contact Dan Puhl, Accounting Instructor and Program Coordinator at Tarleton’s outreach campus at McLennan Community College, 254-299-8252 or puhl@tarleton.edu.

Children's advocacy center hosting annual gala

Paluxy River Children's Advocacy Center will host its Crystal Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at La Bella Luna, 7700 Glen Rose Highway, Granbury.

The theme is Cheers to 15 Years and the evening will include cocktails, dinner, silent and live auctions, dancing and live music provided by Trey & the Tritones.

Individual ticket are $150 and include dinner and entertainment. First come, first served seating.

Additional sponsorships and tables are available by contacting margaret@paluxyrivercac.org

For more information, visit paluxyrivercac.org or call (817) 573-0292.

Senior Center hosts monthly Book Club meeting

The Stephenville Senior Citizen Center has lots of fun upcoming books as part of its Book Club.

The Book Club meets each first Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at the center, 164 E. College St., to discuss the book.

Upcoming books include:

• March 3: "Welcome to the Departure Lounge" by Meg Federico

• April 7: "The Things We Cannot Say" by Kelly Rimmer

• May 5: "The Spiral Shell" by Sandell Morse

• June 2: "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir

• July 7: "News of the World" by Paulette Jiles

For more information contact the center at (254)918-1288.

Center hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Doctors Medical Center, a primary care health clinic, located on the main campus of the Comanche County Medical Center (CCMC) offers COVID-19 vaccines and boosters every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Moderna vaccines are customarily administered 10-11:30 a.m., Pfizer vaccines from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Get on the schedule by calling the clinic at (254) 879-4910.

Doctors Medical Center is located at 10201 Highway 16 North, Comanche (midway between De Leon and Comanche).

Advanced quilting class meets

Stephenville Senior Citizen Center, 164 E. College St., is hosting an advanced quilting class at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.

The advanced quilters will meet each first and third Wednesday.

For more information, call (254) 918-1288.

Senior Center hosts drawing class

Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 E. College St., hosts a drawing class at 10 a.m. every Friday.

Hone your drawing talents in this artist-led class.

For more information, call (254) 918-1288.

Low-impact exercise class designed for seniors

Join the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center and Kara Dingman as she guides a free, low-impact exercise class designed for seniors.

The class will be held from 9-9:30 a.m. each Wednesday and Friday at the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 E. College St.

For more information, call Sandy Morgan at (254) 918-1288.

Center hosting movement class

The Stephenville Senior Citizens Center is hosting Silver Classic Movement Class.

Join Sheryl Wells as she guides you through a series of movements designed to improve balance, improve cardio, and stretch and strengthen targeted muscle groups at the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center.

This free 45-minute class is scheduled for 9-9:45 a.m. Mondays at the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 E. College St.

For more information, call Sandy Morgan at (254) 918-1288.

Senior Center hosts weekly Bingo

The Stephenville Senior Center is hosting Bingo from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the center, 164 E. College St.

Bingo is held every Wednesday at the center.

For more information, call Sandy Morgan, senior recreational coordinator, at (254) 918-1288.

CCMC hosting COVID vaccination clinic

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available on the Comanche County Medical Center campus on Wednesdays.

Doctors Medical Center clinic providers will administer the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine every Wednesday in the clinic at 10201 TX-16, Comanche, adjacent to the CCMC Hospital and Pharmacy. The vaccine is free and safe, and proven to reduce the risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

Schedule online at: app.blockitnow.com/consumer/ccmcovid or call (254) 879-4900 ext. 4458.

Choices Clinic hosting Pregnancy Care Class

Choices Clinic, 775 S Harbin Drive, is hosting a Pregnancy Care Class every Thursday at 10 a.m. starting this week.

They will discuss prenatal care, what to expect at a prenatal checkup, what to expect from labor and delivery, and many other things expectant mothers need to know.

For more information, call (833) 773-3001 or email info@choicesclinic.net

Choices Clinic offering Spanish parenting classes

Choices Clinic, 775 S. Harbin Drive, will be having Spanish speaking parenting classes.

¡La clínica de mujeres choice está ubicada en 775 S. Harbin Drive, Stephenville y ahora tendrá clases de español para los padres TODOS los jueves.

Puede llamar a 833.773.3001 para más información.

Humane Society in need of fosters, volunteers

The Erath County Humane Society is in need of the following items: Crystal cat litter, bleach, fabric softener, litter deodorizer, Fabuloso, kitten food and fosters

They are especially in need of fosters during this time. The facility currently has 80 dogs and 92 cats. With only four employees and one director, they are asking for the community's help.

Anything community members are willing to donate is much appreciated. Please consider donating today If you can't spend money right now, your time is also welcomed.

If you are interested in volunteering, stop by and fill out an application during business hours or email erathcountyhumanesociety@gmail.com

Senior Center offering yoga classes to public

The Stephenville Senior Citizens Center, 164 East College St., is offering Yoga classes for the public from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The class will focus on quiet mindfulness and breathing control, as well as stretching and strengthening poses ending in final relaxation. This class is designed to improve posture, gain flexibility and balance.

The instructor is Robin McClinton, E-YRT 200 registered yoga teacher.

First class is free and after that cost is $3 for each class or $12 per month.

For more information, contact Sandy Morgan, senior rec coordinator, at smorgan@stephenvilletx.gov.

Choices Clinic offers free diapers, wipes

Choices Clinic & Life Resource Center, 775 S. Harbin Drive, Stephenville, offers free diapers and wipes every Thursday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.

In addition the clinic offers the following services free of charge:

• Pregnancy tests

• Limited ultrasound

• Information on options

• Free STD testing for chlamydia and gonorrhea.

• Free treatment for positive STD tests.

• Information about pregnancy, abortion and alternatives, RU486, The Morning After Pill, adoption counseling

• Parenting, relationship and life skill mentoring

• Community referrals

For more information, call the clinic at (254)965-5139).

Veldhuizen farm offers public tours

Come join the Veldhuizen Cheese Team and enjoy a behind the scenes tour at the Veldhuizen Family Farm.

Farm tours are offered every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Patrons will get a tour of the farm and be introduced to the farm's history and its products.

Cost of the tour is $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-12, and free for children younger than 6. Group tours are also available by appointment only. Group rates start at $4/person.

Tours are subject to cancellation if there is inclement weather.

The farm is located at 3364 CR 299, Dublin. For more information, visit www.veldhuizencheese.com/tours/