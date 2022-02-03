Tarleton Executive in Residence hosts law firm partner

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — The Tarleton State University College of Business will host its 2022 Executive in Residence program with corporate attorney April A. Goff from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, via Zoom.

Held each spring, the program includes a day in which business leaders engage with students on real-world issues such as obligations as a corporate citizen, government regulations that help businesses prosper, the challenges of being an entrepreneur, and corporate mobility.

Open to stakeholders on and off the campus, the program enables interactions that reinforce what the students are learning in the classroom.

Goff is a partner in the Dallas office of the international law firm Perkins Coie, specializing in data privacy/security, employee benefits, and labor and employment.

She graduated magna cum laude from Tarleton in 1998 before earning an MBA from Baylor in 2000 and a JD from the St. Thomas University College of Law in 2003. She graduated magna cum laude from St. Thomas and was editor of the St. Thomas Law Review.

As a JCPenney senior counsel, she oversaw employee and executive compensation matters as well as cybersecurity and data privacy issues before joining Perkins Coie in 2019.

She counsels education clients on Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act compliance and healthcare and healthcare-adjacent clients on privacy and security issues raised by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act and the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act. She monitors Institutional Review Board oversight of research participants and the diverse technologies in the telehealth and medical device industries.

She has significant experience assisting clients with ransomware issues. She often is called to evaluate cybersecurity and data privacy compliance in mergers and acquisitions and the overlapping areas of labor and employment and benefits.

Goff has served in leadership positions with the American Bar Association, the Association of Corporate Counsel and the IRS Advisory Council.

For more information and to join the presentation, visit https://www.tarleton.edu/cob/signature/executive-in-residence.html.