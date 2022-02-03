Tarleton breaks Spring 2022 enrollment, retention records

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — It just keeps getting better. Tarleton State University begins spring 2022 with all-time record enrollment and retention, surpassing last year’s previous high and up 6.6% from its pre-pandemic count.

Fall-to-spring retention is 89.26% — the highest in university history — with a preliminary headcount of more than 13,300 students taking courses in Stephenville, Fort Worth, Waco, Midlothian, Bryan and online

“These are exciting times at Tarleton as more and more students see our university as a first-choice destination,” said President James Hurley. “It’s no secret that we’re a front runner for anyone seeking a university education.”

Fall-to-spring Hispanic student retention surpasses 90%. And, for the first time since 2012, retention for male students (89.61%) exceeds that for females.

That’s significant, considering that a National Student Clearinghouse analysis shows an 8.9 percent decrease nationwide in male enrollment from spring 2021 to spring 2022.

Tarleton’s retention for first-generation students is 87.71%, the highest in 10 years.

“At a time when other schools are scrambling to grow enrollment and retain students, particularly underrepresented students, we’re setting records on both fronts,” Hurley said. “From the moment they arrive, our students know they are part of the Tarleton family, with faculty and staff ready to help them succeed.”