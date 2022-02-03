Stephenville HOSA students compete

E-T staff report

Three Stephenville High School sophomores competed in Killeen at the Spring Leadership Conference for HOSA-Future Health Professionals last week.

Avery Goodwin and Elizabeth Ronck earned a ribbon by placing fifth overall in CPR/First Aid. They were given a medical emergency scenario that required them to jump into action using one First Aid skill and one Basic Life Support skill.

Their scenario and skills included saving the lives of a choking victim as well as performing two-person CPR on a victim that was unresponsive. They were one of the youngest groups competing in the event.

Ava Thompson competed in Prepared Speaking with the topic "Shatter Your Expectations." Thompson's speech was personal and heartfelt. She did not place but was given praise by the judge for having a speech with great framework and delivery.