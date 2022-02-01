Montemayor represents SHS at 2022 All-State Dance

Special to the Empire-Tribune

Earlier this month, Stingerettes senior captain Madison Montemayor traveled to Houston to represent Stephenville High School as a member of the 2022 All-State Dance Team.

The All-State Dance Team is part of the annual Texas Dance Educators Association Convention and is comprised of 245 dancers representing schools from across the state with only one student awarded All-State recognition per school.

All-State members must be an upperclassman and are expected to exemplify the highest qualities of a team leader as well as demonstrate proficiency in ballet, modern, and jazz technique. Dancers are also invited to apply for various scholarships awarded at convention by TDEA.

“I am so thankful for the opportunity to be an all-state dancer," Montemayor said." And I loved learning from TikTok's cost_n_mayor Austin and Marideth. That was the most fun master class I've ever taken. I'll never forget this amazing experience.”

The All-State dancers participate with their director in a three-day convention experience that includes dance workshops, leadership training, networking with other students and teachers, touring leading exhibitors from the industry, and a college dance fair and performance showcase. The All-State Dance Team experience culminates in a performance choreographed by TDEA’s guest choreographer.

This year’s routine was by master teacher Afton Fox, who is known in the industry for her award-winning studio Dance FX in Garland, and also for her title as director and choreographer for the Spirit of America dance and cheer teams in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade each year. Fox's All-State Dance Team routine was a contemporary style piece to "This Is Where We Come Alive" by Ruelle and was inspired by this year's convention theme "Refresh-Reimagine-Reconnect".

All-State dancers learn and perfect this routine during the 15-plus hours of rehearsal while at convention and perform for their directors, collegiate dancers and coaches, and TDEA staff and distinguished guests.

“Madison is an amazing young lady and so deserving of this honor. In fact, she was selected in 2021 as the SISD All-State Dancer but the entire event was hosted virtually so she was not able to participate in the performance or convention," said Stingerettes Director Kimberly Kelsey. "I am thrilled she could travel to Houston and represent Stephenville this time around. It was wonderful to see Madison dance alongside so many other talented students in such a beautiful and professionally coordinated presentation."

The 2022 All-State Dance Team performance can be seen by going to https://youtu.be/WbH88Yd7aOg, or on YouTube at https://youtu.be/Xsjj2r-eGBk